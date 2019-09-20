Huntley leans on defense in win over Cary-Grove

CARY – Huntley felt some frustration at halftime after committing two drive-killing turnovers, incurring all five of the game’s penalties to that point and trailing Cary-Grove by a touchdown.

The Red Raiders knew they could rely on their defense to provide the necessary spark.

Huntley started the second half losing a third fumble, this time at C-G’s 10-yard line, but the defense took the ball right back at the Trojans’ 1, with quarterback Bruno Bosman plunging in for his second of three touchdowns.

The Raiders held C-G to 40 yards in the second half and came away with a 21-14 victory Friday night in their Fox Valley Conference game at Al Bohrer Field. Huntley and C-G (3-1, 3-1 FVC) are in a five-way tie for first place with Jacobs, McHenry and Prairie Ridge after Friday’s games.

“We needed a little help with the offense,” Raiders coach Matt Zimolzak said. “The way the defense plays just builds our momentum, builds the energy for the offense. [The defense] needed to respond for us.”

Defensive back Alex Janke, who filled in at running back for injured Ryder Havens (leg), returned a punt early in the third quarter from the 50 to C-G’s 18. Although Bosman fumbled at the 10, Huntley got the ball back when C-G fullback Blake Skol took a handoff in the end zone and lost the ball in a pile. Defensive lineman Matt Burba came out of the scrum with the ball.

For the game, Huntley’s defense allowed 153 total yards, with 68 of those coming on one play.

“We wanted to shut down their fullback, and we did, their quarterback, and we did,” defensive lineman Brad Walker said. “All our team goals were achieved today. I’m really proud of that. It was sheer will. Everyone did their part. We all had jobs to do; we all completed [them].”

C-G lost quarterback Luke Eleftheriou on the final play of the first quarter with a left shoulder injury. He wore a sling for on his arm the rest of the night.

Sophomore backup Jameson Sheehan threw a quick pass outside to wide receiver Ethan Carlson, who took it 68 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, giving the Trojans, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll, a 14-7 lead.

“We really wanted to get another score [after halftime] and make it a two-score game,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “We just couldn’t sustain drives in the second half. Luke getting injured was a setback. We would have liked to execute better, but it wasn’t all because Luke wasn’t in there.”

Huntley drove 79 yards in the fourth quarter and scored on Bosman’s 19-yard run with 4:46 remaining. The entire drive consisted of runs by Bosman, Janke and Joey Cauldren.

Janke enjoyed his new role for the game, even though it meant he rarely left the field.

“I always want to play offense,” Janke said. “I always want to be out there. At practice, I’m like, ‘Hey, coach, let me run the ball. Let me do my thing.’ They let me do it, and I thought I did good.”

The Raiders normally have plays when Janke plays wide receiver, but he, Cauldren and Patsy Ricciardi ran in place of Havens.

“[Janke] is just a stud,” Zimolzak said. “He does everything for us. He returns everything – offense, defense – and he keeps wanting the ball, so we keep feeding him.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Alex Janke

Huntley, sr., RB-DB

Janke filled in for injured RB Ryder Havens and carried 11 times for 64 yards and returned a punt 32 yards to set up Huntley’s first second-half score. He also played defensive back as the Red Raiders limited C-G to 153 total yards.

Huntley 21, Cary-Grove 14

Huntley 7 0 7 7 – 21

Cary-Grove 7 7 0 0 – 14

First quarter

CG–Skol 6 run (N. Splitt kick), 3:27.

H–Bosman 23 run (Vavra kick), 0:34.

Second quarter

CG–Carlson 68 pass from Sheehan (N. Splitt), 4:57.

Third quarter

H–Bosman 1 run (Vavra kick), 8:41.

Fourth quarter

H–Bosman 19 run (Vavra kick), 4:46.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Huntley: Bosman 27-111, Janke 12-64, Ricciardi 9-49, Cauldren 3-36, Team 2-minus 2. Totals: 52-258. Cary-Grove: Skol 14-54, Abrams 5-15, Mistak 4-6, Eleftheriou 3-minus 4, N. Hissong 1-minus 5, Sheehan 5-minus 11. Totals: 32-55.

PASSING–Huntley: Bosman 4-5-0-19. Cary-Grove: Sheehan 4-8-0-87, Eleftheriou 1-1-0-11.

RECEIVING–Huntley: Janke 2-2, Cauldren 1-10, Ricciardi 1-7. Cary-Grove: Riley 2-19, Carlson 1-68, Abrams 1-11.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Huntley 277, Cary-Grove 153.