Crystal Lake South tops Hampshire with 4th-quarter rally

CRYSTAL LAKE – The season may be only half over, but it’s possible Crystal Lake South experienced its season-defining moment Friday night.

Late in the third quarter against Hampshire on homecoming, it seemed as if the Gators were self-destructing. Penalties – some created out of frustration -- were mounting quickly. The offense hadn’t picked up a first down since the middle of the second quarter, and a hungry group of Whip-Purs looking for their first win since the 2017 season opener had scored 10 straight points and was on the doorstep for more.

Crystal Lake South needed a game-changer, and potentially a season-changer. It got it in the form of Joseph Mikulec.

The junior linebacker came up with a key interception in the end zone that sparked a monster fourth quarter from Ian Gorken and a 21-13 Fox Valley Conference win.

With Hampshire leading 13-7 and facing second-and-goal from the 4, quarterback Jackson Milison launched a pass into the middle of the field, where it found Mikulec with only 20.7 seconds left in the period.

The play almost was a huge sigh of relief for CLS.

“It was for the tight end,” Mikulec said. “I automatically looked for the quarterback, and I knew that was the moment, so I sprinted. I bobbled it but still caught it.

“Our motto is bend, don’t break, and I think that’s exactly what we did. We were down, and I think that pick saved it. We got our momentum back. Our offense scored, and we got the ‘W.’”

Immediately following that game-changing pick, the Gators (2-2, 2-2) turned to two game-changing players who had proven themselves before.

Seniors Ian Gorken and Des McCarthy sparked a monster and convincing 96-yard scoring drive immediately after the pick. McCarthy, who had a game-high 119 yards rushing and a touchdown – had two big receptions for 30 yards on the drive, including a huge 20-yarder on first-and-30. Meanwhile, Gorken – who had been held in check the first three quarters by Hampshire (2-2) – had consecutive carries of 19 and 11 yards before scoring from 1-yard out with 6:35 left to make it 14-13.

Gorken, who finished with 109 yards on 17 carries, wasn’t done. After another big defensive stop, he made an amazing cut after stopping on a dime on his way to a 28-yard scoring run with 4:36 left.

The CLS defense, which turned it up a notch, put the game away with another interception, this one from Brock Jewson with 1:46 remaining. It was yet another fine stop by the defense, which came up all game long. That unit held Hampshire to just a 22-yard Aiden Fleury field goal in the third quarter after the Whip-Purs had first-and-goal at the 3. It also yielded just 173 yards.

“They played very well,” Gorken said. “They picked the offense up. The offense was not doing well. We had big penalties, but our defense just kept coming through. We had a turnover, a bad punt by myself. We gave them awful situations, and they made the best of it.”

On the other sideline, getting so close to snapping the streak made it hurt all the more. Hampshire got two field goals from Fleury and had a great start to the second half with a 51-yard touchdown bomb from Milison to Shandon Suma. Then after a defensive three-and-out, a huge 61-yard run from Milison set up first and goal and another field goal.

Unfortunately, that drive and the interception on the next drive proved to be the difference.

Milison finished 13 of 25 for 117 yards passing with another 49 yards rushing. John Brady Young caught six passes for 54 yards.

“It’s the little things,” said Hampshire coach Jake Brosman. “We have to learn how to take care of the little things so we can build up a complete game.

“The energy level tonight was probably the highest since I have been here. They were excited, and we just have to learn how to carry that excitement out.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Ian Gorken

Crystal Lake South, sr., WR

Crystal Lake South’s Ian Gorken scored two crucial fourth-quarter touchdowns and rushed for 109 yards in the Gators’ homecoming win.

QUICK STATS

Hampshire 3 0 10 0 – 13

CLS 0 7 0 14 – 21

First quarter

H – Fleury 35 FG, 1:17.

Second quarter

CLS – McCarthy 5 run (DiBenedetto kick), 2:49.

Third quarter

H – Suma 51 pass from Milison (Fleury kick), 11:07.

H – Fleury 22 FG, 5:07.

Fourth quarter

CLS – Gorken 1 run (DiBenedetto kick), 6:35.

CLS – Gorken 28 run (DiBenedetto kick) 4:36.