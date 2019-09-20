Crystal Lake Central looks good in all phases, beats Burlington Central

CRYSTAL LAKE – When all three facets consistently contribute for Crystal Lake Central, it can be a beautiful thing to watch.

The Tigers showed off that trifecta in bursts during their 34-14 homecoming win over Fox Valley Conference foe Burlington Central on Friday, and climbed back to the .500 mark in the process.

Crystal Lake Central (2-2, 2-2 FVC) racked up 215 yards through the air thanks to the hot hand of senior quarterback Aidan Ellinger, who rushed for 123 yards, got a special teams' kickoff return for a touchdown and defensively notched four sacks and forced three turnovers.

But as the game wore on, Central also committed numerous penalties, several of which negated huge gains.

"That's the key for us," Ellinger said. "If we want to take things to the next level as a team, we need to start by cleaning up our mistakes."

Stepping up

Ellinger's favorite target Friday was senior receiver Jake White, who had a team-best seven receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Billy Cummings opened the scoring for the Tigers with a field goal, then Ellinger hit running back Jake Coss for a 16-yard score.

White then had Central's longest play from scrimmage when he got behind a Burlington defensive back, caught a dart from Ellinger and raced 60 yards for a touchdown. White's 145 receiving yards were a career-best.

"Jake has really stepped up after the injury to Drew Jenkins, who broke his hand and was supposed to be our No. 1 receiver this year," Tigers coach Jon McLaughlin said. "Jake has done a good job filling that role."

Wreaking havoc

The Tigers got sacks from Colton Madura, Caleb Moszkiewicz, Brenden Parks and William Martin. Martin also picked off a pass by Burlington quarterback Mark Ganziano in the second quarter. Teammate Reid Solberg had an interception in the third quarter.

The Tigers led at one point midway through the third quarter, 27-0, when the Rockets (1-3, 1-3) scored on Gavin Sarvis' 19-yard touchdown reception.

The Tigers' Peyton Falco returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.

"That's a really good football team over there when they're on like they were tonight," Rockets coach Brian Melvin said.

Learning experience

With this being Burlington's first season in the FVC, the Rockets knew they were bound to have growing pains. But despite only gaining 65 first half yards, the Rockets rebounded to tally 239 yards in the second half.

"This conference is a buzzsaw," Melvin said. "But honestly, it's made us much better and much more prepared as a football team. I'm proud of the effort our guys put forth tonight. That second half showed just how good we're capable of being."

The Rockets' other TD came on Jake Lenschow's 45-yard run with 9:48 left in the game. Lenschow (five carries, 80 yards), Sarvis (17 carries, 95 yards) and Ganziano (17 for 29, 126 yards) combined for 301 yards of offense.

"We have to not be intimidated to start games and play with the same determination we finished this game with," Melvin said.

Star of the Game

Jake White, Crystal Lake Central, sr., WR/CB

White had seven catches for a career-high 145 yards and a touchdown, with help from quarterback Aidan Ellinger (16 for 24, 215 yards).

Crystal Lake Central 34, Burlington Central 14

Burlington Central 0 0 7 7 - 14

Crystal Lake Central 10 10 14 0 - 34

First quarter

CLC – Cummings 21 FG, 8:36.

CLC – Coss 16 run (Cummings kick), 4:21.

Second quarter

CLC – White 60 pass from Ellinger (Cummings kick), 9:31.

CLC – Cummings 27 FG, 0:13.

Third quarter

CLC – Ellinger 6 run (Cummings kick), 8:31.

BC – Sarvis 19 run (Solomon kick), 1:36.

CLC – Falco 85 kickoff return (Cummings kick), 1:21.

Fourth quarter

BC – Lenschow 45 run (Solomon kick), 9:48.