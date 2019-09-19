Plainfield North rolls to 4-0 start

Oswego 37, Plainfield East 6: The Bengals closed to with 14-6 midway through the second quarter on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Joey Morgan to Aiden Tonarelli, but in the second half it was all Oswego in a Southwest Prairie Conference crossover game.

"We were short-handed, and we were short-handed against Minooka, but we hung with them for a half," Plainfield East coach Brad Kunz said. "Our defense, we kept putting them in bad positions but our guys didn't quit. They kept battling and they hung together."

Plainfield North 42, Plainfield Central 0:

The Tigers went to 4-0 with the easy Southwest Prairie Conference crossover victory, the first time in program history the squad has been 4-0.

The aerial attack was on point for Plainfield North as they got two touchdown receptions each from Tobenna Enyi and Jaylon Tillman. Marcellus Moore and Nathan Simpson each added rushing touchdowns as well.

Plainfield Central fell to 0-4 on the season.

Andrew 17, Lincoln-Way West 7: The Warriors couldn’t get much offense generated as they dropped to 2-2 on the season.

Joel Madrigal hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Evan Wydajewski for Lincoln-Way West's only scoring of the game.

Minooka 49, Joliet Central 7: The Indians had absolutely no problem improving to 4-0 on the season as they wrapped up their Southwest Prairie Conference slate of crossover games.

Joliet Central fell to 0-4 on the season.

West Aurora 47, Romeoville 17: The Spartans couldn’t find a way to slow down West Aurora running back Trevon Tittle who scored four touchdowns for the Blackhawks.

Romeoville (0-4) trailed 34-3 at halftime.

Homewood-Flossmoor 40, Lockport 0: The Porters had a rough go of it in falling to one of the top teams in the south suburbs.

Lemont 40, Oak Forest 0: Anthony Sambucci had another huge night for the Indians as he racked up eight catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Alex Tagler and Jake Wilk also added rushing touchdown for Lemont (3-1, 3-0 South Suburban).

Morris 43, Plano 0: Senior quarterback Zach Reddinger led the way against the Reapers with this legs and arm. He ran for 144 yards and one touchdown on nine carries, and finished 10-of-11 passing for 161 yards and three touchdowns in a memorable all-around performance.

“Zach’s a special athlete,” Morris coach Alan Thorson said. “He was really under the radar but I think by the end of the season, he’s going to be a name most people in the state should really know. He’s got the makings of an all-state quarterback. He can run the ball. He can obviously throw the ball well. He buys time when protection does break down.”

Brandon Phelps also had two rushing touchdowns.

Wilmington 51, Manteno 28: The Wildcats earned nearly 10 yards per carry in an explosive Illinois Central Eight victory.

Wilmington (4-0, 2-0) got 281 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Jake Rodewald and another 103 yards and two scores from Trey Shaw.

Streator 30, Reed-Custer 13: The Comets (1-3, 0-2) surrendered two first quarter touchdowns and were unable to play a successful game of catch-up.

Dylan Garrelts threw for 161 yards for Reed-Custer with a touchdown pass to Gage Stamm. Blake Foster also added a 1-yard touchdown run.

Paxton 22, Seneca 18: Ryan McCauley’s 4-yard touchdown run allowed Seneca to get to within four with 11 minutes to play, but the Fighting Irish would get no closer in a Sangamon Valley Conference loss.

McCauley had all three Seneca (2-2, 1-1) touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving.

Clifton Central 50, Dwight 22: The Trojans tried to trade scores with the No. 3 ranked team in the Class 2A Associated Press poll, but ultimately couldn't keep up.

Carson Crouch scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and ran for 185 yards for Dwight (0-4, 0-2 Sangamon Valley) and William Bergstrom scored on a kickoff return.