Cary-Grove’s improving offense faces tough test against Huntley

Cary-Grove quarterback Luke Eleftheriou embraces the opportunity and challenge that awaits the Trojans when they host Huntley in their Fox Valley Conference game Friday.

“Our coaches are bringing up that we are a good team, but this game is going to determine if we are a great team,” Eleftheriou said. “I truly believe that. This should be a fun game. This is what we live for.This is what we dream of as kids, a nice, close game.”

C-G (3-0, 3-0) is the defending Class 6A state champion and moved up to the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press Class 6A poll this week. But the Trojans know that Huntley (2-1, 2-1) poses more problems, particularly on defense, than their previous three foes. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Al Bohrer Field.

The Trojans’ offense was its bigger question coming into the season having to replace eight starters, including quarterback Ben McDonald, the Northwest Herald Player of the Year, playmakers Danny Daigle and Quinn Priester and NCAA Division I lineman Addison West.

“The last two years, we had Addison West and Jason Petko anchoring our offensive line, they really had a lot of experience,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “We had to find a lot of new bodies. It’s a testament to our kids’ work ethic and commitment to our program. We’re happy with the progress. We’re a long way from where we really want to be as a team, but we’re definitely improving.”

C-G is averaging 40.3 points and 400.3 yards a game through its first three games. Fullback Blake Skol, the one returning starter in the backfield, has been leaned on heavily and ranks third in the area with 414 yards rushing.

“We’re progressing every week, getting better every week,” said Eleftheriou, who is second on the team with 202 rushing yards. “We have a lot of trust in our coaches and their smarts with football that puts us in the right position to make the right play.

"I’m able to identify defensive fronts better and know which plays we like and which plays we don’t against their defenses. I’ve been able to get my team in the right plays a lot more than in Week 1.”

Eleftheriou started at defensive back and was a Northwest Herald All-Area honorable-mention selection. Now he is running the Trojans’ triple-option that has been so difficult for opponents to handle for years.

Skol, tight end Nathan Desmet and center Evan Hissong are C-G’s returning offensive starters.

“Coming back (as a starter) it’s kind of a new experience with new players on the line,” Hissong said. “I”ve seen kids really grow with varsity time and experience, seeing (guards) Nathan (Gamez) and Ryan (Beeksma) really get more confident as games go on. Our tackles’ technique has been improving greatly. I hope we keep getting better and better, a steady rate of improvement. I love watching that.”

Gamez, Beeksma and tackles Zach Stolz and Joe Swanson are the new starters up front.

Running backs Arik Mistak and Wade Abrams and wide receiver Ethan Carlson are the other new offensive starters. Mistak started last year with Eleftheriou in the defensive backfield.

“A lot of times (the option) becomes faster when you get more comfortable,” Eleftheriou said. “You can also put in more plays, and that’s with the passing game as well. We have new plays and schemes, it changes every week for every opponent. The option’s just a base play, it’s how we attack the defense.”

Huntley’s defense did a remarkable job slowing down Prairie Ridge’s option in last week’s 28-24 victory. The Red Raiders allowed 10 offensive points, while two Wolves’ touchdowns came on Kyle Koelblinger punt returns.

“Without a doubt, this will be the best team that we’ve seen so far, it’s not any disrespect to the teams we played, but Huntley’s an outstanding team,” Seaburg said. “Defensively, they have some guys who really pass the eye test. When you look at them, they’re high-level players. The rest are really good-looking high school football players who really get to the ball.”