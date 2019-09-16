Woman escapes creepy man at Sycamore Speedway

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – First, he asked for her help with an ATM machine.

Then he showed her a picture of his dog, while standing so close to her that he brushed up against her shoulder.

He asked her name and where she lived.

Then, against her wishes, he insisted on walking with her to her car and said, “Don’t worry, I’m not a psycho or anything. I’m not going to murder you.”

Then he reassured her that he “wasn’t going to kidnap” her.

The woman reported to police being frightened by this man’s aggressive behavior Saturday while at the Sycamore Speedway, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports.

The woman had been working at the front gate at the Sycamore Speedway, 50 W. 86 Route 64, in Virgil Township near Maple Park.

She told police that near the end of her shift at 11:15 p.m., she was approached by a man who appeared about 19 years old, with red hair, stood about 5 feet 11 inches tall, and was wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and a light-colored flannel shirt, according to sheriff’s reports.

Their conversation began with the ATM, then his dog photos, then after he walked to her car and she unlocked it with her key fob, he entered her front passenger side and sat down, reports stated.

The woman told him he had to leave because she was giving a co-worker a ride home; he said he would wait until the co-worker came.

She told him to get out because she needed to drive over to pick up her co-worker.

Then he claimed he dropped something on the passenger-side floor and began looking for it, according to reports.

She turned on the dome light to aid in the search; he told her to turn it off because it was “too bright.”

She exited of the car hoping to get him to exit the car.

She then walked to the rear of the car and he followed – and he hugged her and said he wanted to take her out on a date, but said that if they went out, he preferred to have no cellphones because they are a distraction.

She got back into the car and locked the doors. The young man tried to open the passenger’s side, insisting that he dropped something.

But she could see there was nothing on the floor and began to leave the parking lot, according to the reports.

The man entered a tan, mid-sized sport utility vehicle – she did not know the make, model or license plate – and pulled out of the parking lot behind her.

She traveled west on Route 64 with the man following, but then he passed her and began to slow down and swerve erratically in front of her, according to the reports.

She became alarmed and began calling family members until she reached her grandfather, who stayed on the line with her as he drove to where she was.

As she entered Sycamore, the tan SUV pulled into the Clark gas station, 227 E. State St., at 11:45 p.m. and she passed it, he pulled out and began following her again.

She drove directly to the Sycamore police station to ask for assistance, according to the reports.

Sycamore police said they would attempt to obtain video surveillance from the gas station, which may identify the vehicle and man, according to the reports.

The woman said she would consider the option of signing a complaint against the man if he could be identified.