DeKalb County area police reports for Sept. 18, 2019

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb

• Michael G. Assefa, 27, of the 22000 block of Pembrook Drive, Frankfort, was charged Sunday, Sept. 1, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Terrell J. Correa, 23, of the 800 block of Spiros Court, DeKalb, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 1, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Antuan A. Dixon, 19, of the 700 block of Regent Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 1, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Ladarius P. Ferguson, 27, of the 1400 block of North Linder Avenue, Chicago, was charged Monday, Sept. 2, with retail theft.

• Edward P. Hoover, 38, of the 1300 block of Adams Way, DeKalb, was charged Monday, Sept. 2, with domestic battery.

• Earl S. Hudson, 39, of the 800 block of East Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Monday, Sept. 2, with battery and bodily harm.

• Earnest J. Wiggins, 58, of the 900 block of North 15th Street, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Sept. 1, with domestic battery and resisting a police officer.

• Andrew M. Williams, 37, of the 800 block of North 11th Street, DeKalb, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 1, on an out-of-state warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Amaiya A. Bailey, 19, of the first block of Northern View Circle, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Sept. 5, with mob action, battery and battery with an intent to cause bodily harm.

• Dennis D. Chester, 30, of the 1000 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Sept. 6, with fleeing police, domestic battery, violating parole and aggravated domestic battery.

• Bradley E. Dearborn, 19, of the 200 block of Heatherfield Lane, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Sept. 6, with domestic battery, interfering with a domestic violence report, criminal damage to property and violating an order of protection.

• Sarah E. Duncan, 34, of the 700 block of Regent Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Sept. 5, with domestic battery.

• Kyra Flournoy, 19, of the 1900 block of South 16th Avenue, Broadview, was charged Thursday, Sept. 5, with mob action and domestic battery.

• Ysef T. Gibbs, 24, of the 400 block of West 70th Street, Chicago, was charged Friday, Sept. 6, with criminal trespass to land.

• Frederick A. Harbecke, 45, of the 1400 block of Lewis Street, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 7, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Jessica A. Olson, 33, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 5, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Arsenio L. Parker, 29, of the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 7, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Nathanial J. Robinson, 38, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 7, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Keshawn A. Rule, 18, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Sept. 6, with disorderly conduct and assault.

• Skylar E. Shields, 23, of the 100 block of North Ninth Street, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Sept. 5, with domestic battery.

• Jose C. Becerra, 50, of the 800 block of West Taylor Street, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Sept. 8, with battery.

• Lidell M. Glee, 28, of the 700 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, was charged Monday, Sept. 9, with theft.

• Ronald M. Moore, 40, a transient of DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Sept. 8, with violating parole.

• Donta L. Murphy, 29, of the 1500 block of Sunrise Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 8, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Davonte D. Hall, 28, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 11, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Aisha L. Hicks, 30, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 11, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Angel A. Hidalgo, 22, of the 100 block of Cotton Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 11, with domestic battery.

• Curtis D. Jordan, 35, of the 700 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 11, with domestic battery.

• Ilene M. Moore, 23, of the 400 block of South First Street, Malta, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 10, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Sallee L. Richards, 46, of the 300 block of College Avenue, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, Sept., 11, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Theodore Baird, 36, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, Sept. 13, on a warrant for failure to appear in court and charged with obstructing identification.