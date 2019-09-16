Morris police on the lookout for a bike thief

The video is dark and grainy, but a suspect who appears to be a male in a blue shirt, light colored shorts, and carrying a light colored backpack was caught on camera allegedly stealing a bicycle from a yard in Morris. (Photo provided)

The Morris Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down an alleged bicycle thief who seemingly traded in one stolen bicycle for another.

On Sept. 11, the Morris Police responded to the 300 block of E. Washington Street regarding a stolen bicycle. The owner reported that the bike was chained up in her backyard, but was taken overnight.

She described the missing bike as a baby blue Schwinn with chocolate brown wheels and seat. It also had a light colored wood basket.

A video of the incident shows the suspect arriving on scene riding another bicycle, which he left behind. It turns out the first bike was stolen also. The owner of the first bike has been identified and that bike was returned.

The full surveillance video of the incident can be viewed on the MPD's Facebook page.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who happens to see the bike is asked to contact the Morris Police Department at 815-942-2131 or call Crimestoppers at 815-942-9667.