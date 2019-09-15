McHenry County football notes: Offense clicking early for Richmond-Burton

Richmond-Burton’s offense took a few games to really get rolling last season.

The Rockets, however, are running smoothly and efficiently in their second year under coach Mike Noll.

R-B, ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll, defeated Johnsburg, 47-0, on Friday for its second shutout in a row. The 47 points put the Rockets (3-0) at 145 total for the season, a total they did not surpass until Week 6 a year ago.

“We’re just essentially better,” Noll said. “They understand what we’re trying to do a lot better. Our offensive line all started last year at one time or another. Our fullback [Dalton Wood] is very, very good. We have a good wingback [Nick Legnaioli], a good tailback [Tyler Anderson], a good wide receiver [Logan Hutson]. We can do a lot of things.”

Plus, junior quarterback Jacob Huber is another returning starter off a team that reached the Class 4A playoffs semifinals.

Through R-B’s first five games of 2018, it scored 108 points. The Rockets then picked it up with five consecutive games of 31 or more points.

Friday’s 47 points was their lowest output in three games, and Wood tops the area rushing list with 487 yards.

Guard Nick Ross played every snap last season, and center Matt Hood also started. Guard Tyler Roberts and tackles Conrad Miller and Luke Eckert all started half the season, and tight end Jacob Petersen was a starter in the playoffs.

“I noticed right away in June our retention rate from this year was ahead of last year,” Noll said. “They get the concepts better. Everybody’s second year in the system, have a lot of experience, playing much better.”

Big-time playmaker: Through three games, Prairie Ridge senior Kyle Koelblinger has scored three touchdowns, which is remarkable since Koelblinger does not play an offensive position.

Koelblinger, a third-year starter at safety, returned a fumble for a touchdown in Week 2 against Hampshire. He returned punts from 66 and 42 yards for scores Friday against Huntley.

Koelblinger’s second return gave the Wolves their first lead of the game, 24-21, late in the third quarter. Huntley’s 50-yard, game-winning drive made it 28-24 with 34 seconds remaining, but Koelblinger almost rescued his team on a night in which the offense was limited by Huntley’s strong defense.

“We’ve always said Kyle’s a great player,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “He’s one of the best players on the team, if not the best on the field every night. He plays with a lot of heart. That’s a tough job, to be a punt returner, and he’s great at it.”

Coincidentally, Koelblinger’s two punt-return touchdowns were not a first for a Wolves player. Justin Mikolajczewski did that against Dundee-Crown in Week 9 of the 2017 season. Mikolajczewski’s returns were for 57 and 55 yards and came about three minutes apart.

Improving offense: Dundee-Crown, which gained 7 total yards in its Week 2 loss to McHenry, showed some offensive progress Friday in its 42-14 loss to Jacobs. The Chargers trailed, 21-7, at halftime, but had a 188-163 edge in total yards.

Wide receiver Alex Lopez is among the area leaders with 17 receptions. He caught eight passes for 112 yards Friday.

“He’s a playmaker,” Chargers coach Mike Steinhaus said. “When he gets the ball in his hands, he has the ability to make things happen, and usually does.”

Golden years: Local residents Jerry Eiserman and John Widmayer were recognized at Friday’s Marian Catholic vs. Marian Central game for 50 years of officiating high school football games.

Eiserman, who lives in McHenry, and Widmayer, who lives in Woodstock, have worked on the same crew for 38 years. Pete Merkel, Wes Krueger and Dan Schuster round out their crew.

Eiserman, 73, and Widmayer, 74, have worked in four state championship games together.