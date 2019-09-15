Harvard downs Macomb in long road trip

Harvard traveled 175 miles on Saturday to take on Macomb at Galesburg High School in a football game.

All 3 hours of the trip there was worth it, as the Hornets defeated the Bombers, 33-13, for their first victory of the season.

Fullback Damon Mueller rushed 29 times for 224 yards and a touchdown to lead the Hornets (1-2). Mueller also returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Austin Kohley.

Quarterback Jacob Stanley ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Hornets racked upo 464 yards of offense, 413 of which came on the ground.

Stanley’s two touchdown runs came in the first half, then Mueller’s pass to Kohley made 9t 20-7 at halftime. Mueller’s interception return made it 27-7, then the teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Antonio Rodriguez led the way for Harvard’s defense with 12 tackles. Macomb gained 292 total yards.