Woodstock North quarterback Elijah Pena ran for 123 yards and five touchdowns as the Thunder defeated Norwood, Ohio, 61-9, in their game Friday.

North (2-1) lost a fumble on its first play and the Indians took a 3-0 lead with a field goal. Not much went wrong for the Thunder after that.

Colin Zinn, Andrew Pena and Cole Brey all had touchdowns on offense, while Bryce Nolan scored on a fumble recovery for the defense.