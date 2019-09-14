Morris PD release video of alleged armed robber

Surveillance video shows a male suspect in a ski mask, grey hoodie with black markings, and grey pants entering the Minit Mart on north Division Street in Morris early Friday morning. Police say the suspect allegedly robbed the store with a knife. (Photo provided)

The Morris Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a local gas station in the early morning hours on Friday.

It incident occurred at 3:25 a.m. According to the police report, the MPD responded to the BP Minit Mart at 1516 North Division Street for a report of an armed robbery.

The victim stated a male ran into the business. He was wearing a ski mask, grey hoodie with black markings, and grey pants. He displayed a knife and took money.

The victim believes the suspect was around 6 feet tall and had a reddish/blonde mustache that was visible through the mask.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering and exiting the area on foot, coming from and then exiting to the south. However, it is possible a vehicle is parked out of view. The surveillance video can be viewed on the Morris PD's Facebook page.

Police are hoping someone may recognize the clothing. Please pay special attention to the ski mask and shoes.

This man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, please contact the Morris Police Department at 815-942-2131. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 815-942-9667.