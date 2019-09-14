Marengo races past Rich East

Rich East’s Malachi Warner raced for a 68-yard touchdown to give the Rockets the first score of their game against Marengo Friday night at Rod Poppe Fields.

It was all Marengo after that.

The Indians scored the game’s next 42 points to roll to a 52-14 nonconference victory.

Quarterback Mitch Kunde connected with wide receiver Cole Davis for touchdown passes of 55 and 17 yards on the Indians’ next two possessions.

Running back Finn Schirmer ran for Marengo’s next four touchdowns as the Indians moved to 2-1. Schirmer carried 14 times for 96 yards.

Warner finished with 199 yards, but the Indians’ defense kept the Rockets (1-2) out of the end zone until 4:21 to go in the fourth quarter.

Sean Trainer kicked a 35-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and Zac Trotz scored on a 10-yard run for Marengo’s final score.