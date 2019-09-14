Chicago Hope’s big plays sink Woodstock

Woodstock saw far too much of Chicago Hope’s Trevor Land, both at quarterback and defensive end, as the Eagles rolled to a 41-14 nonconference victory Friday in Chicago.

Land provided big offensive plays and pressured Blue Streaks quarterback Michael Purkey from his defensive end position.

Purkey scored on a 1-yard sneak in the second quarter and hit tight end Nathan Archambeau for a 10-yard touchdown in the second half.

The Streaks (1-2) committed two turnovers which led to 14 points for Hope (2-1). Woodstock also missed on two scoring chances in the red zone.

“They had some pretty special athletes that were a lot faster on turf than on grass,” Streaks coach Mike Brasile said. “They had explosive plays all night.”