Woodstock Blue Streaks football
Chicago Hope’s big plays sink Woodstock

By Shaw Local News Network
Woodstock saw far too much of Chicago Hope’s Trevor Land, both at quarterback and defensive end, as the Eagles rolled to a 41-14 nonconference victory Friday in Chicago.

Land provided big offensive plays and pressured Blue Streaks quarterback Michael Purkey from his defensive end position.

Purkey scored on a 1-yard sneak in the second quarter and hit tight end Nathan Archambeau for a 10-yard touchdown in the second half.

The Streaks (1-2) committed two turnovers which led to 14 points for Hope (2-1). Woodstock also missed on two scoring chances in the red zone.

“They had some pretty special athletes that were a lot faster on turf than on grass,” Streaks coach Mike Brasile said. “They had explosive plays all night.”

