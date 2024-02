Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for August. The sixth-grade students are Alana Kaczor, Aidan Gagalski, Kaitlyn Stacy and Brent Meizelis. The seventh-grade students are Kennah Butler, Andrew Esquivel, Emma Gudmunson and Trevor Sibley. The eighth-grade students are Isabella Martinez, Ryan Hein, Ava Karolewicz and Max Crutcher. (Photo provided)