Running game powers Huntley past Prairie Ridge

HUNTLEY – Bruno Bosman may feel a couple of aches and pains Saturday morning after carrying the ball 32 times, but the Huntley quarterback was feeling nothing but joy Friday night at Red Raider Stadium.

The last of Bosman’s carries went for a 2-yard touchdown with 34 seconds remaining. All that was left was for Huntley’s defense to stop Prairie Ridge’s final drive, which it did as safety Alex Janke intercepted a pass on the final play inside the Raiders’ 10-yard line.

Bosman, who attempted 30 passes in the previous game, carried for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Raiders won, 28-24, in their Fox Valley Conference game. Huntley accomplished an FVC rarity, beating Prairie Ridge in back-to-back seasons.

“I was on the defense last year when we did it,” linebacker Rukkus Hunkins said. “There’s nothing like it. It’s a feeling that’s on top of the world.”

It was clear that Huntley (2-1, 2-1 FVC) wanted to run the ball from the outset. The Raiders finished with 56 rushes for 199 yards. It was a stark contrast to their Week 2 loss to Jacobs, 14-7.

“Our guys rallied together and had each other's backs,” said Bosman, who finished with 125 yards, while throwing for 121. “When you have an O-line that believes in every single one of your players, they do some great things for you. They moved us down the field like no other.”

Huntley’s defense was on top of its game, limiting Prairie Ridge to 232 total yards and holding the offense to 10 points. The other 14 came off of two Kyle Koelblinger punt returns, from 66 and 42 yards, that went for touchdowns.

Koelblinger’s second return came with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter and gave the Wolves (2-1, 2-1) their first lead at 24-21.

Prairie Ridge stopped Huntley at the Wolves’ 4-yard line with 7:08 remaining, but Wolves coach Chris Schremp had a bad feeling after the offense went three-and-out.

“A first down was what I wanted to get,” Schremp said. “We were excited to get the ball back. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get a first down and give our defense at least a breather. Our offense didn’t help our defense out much tonight.”

Huntley got the ball back at the 50 with 5:03 to play, which gave Bosman and the offense plenty of time. Bosman carried seven times, completed passes to Joey Cauldren and Alex Denniston, and running backs Ryder Havens and Ryder Hunkins each had one carry.

The Raiders were able to run most of the clock out before Bosman plunged in from the 2.

“We have the tools to be able to run,” Raiders coach Matt Zimolzak said. “We have a great running back (Havens), we have a great quarterback who also can run, and we have a great offensive line. Why wouldn’t you [run]? As long as we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot like we did last week, we’re a pretty good offense.”

Bosman took the loss to Jacobs hard, but he and the offense bounced back nicely.

“This is my first year [starting]; I hadn’t faced adversity like that,” Bosman siad. “My guys didn’t get down on me; they stayed behind me. Last week, I didn’t feel like I helped my guys. To be able to help them, it made me feel like I contributed again.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Bruno Bosman

Huntley, jr. QB

Bosman ran 32 times for 125 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 121 yards and another touchdown.

Huntley 28, Prairie Ridge 24

Prairie Ridge 0 10 14 0 – 24

Huntley 7 7 7 7 – 28

First quarter

H–Denniston 23 pass from Bosman (Vavra kick), 5:07.

Second quarter

PR–FG Rietz 40, 8:55.

H–Bosman 24 run (Vavra kick), 7:09.

PR–Koelblinger 66 punt return (Koelblinger kick), 3:02.

Third quarter

H–Bosman 4 run (Vavra kick), 9:50

PR–Brown 3 run (Koelblinger kick), 7:45.

PR–Koelblinger 42 punt return (Koelblinger kick), 1:37.

Fourth quarter

H–Bosman 2 run (Vavra kick), 0:34.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Prairie Ridge: Trost 3-48, Lydon 13-41, Evans 7-36, Brown 6-34. Totals: 29-159. Huntley: Bosman 32-125, Havens 21-61, Ricciardi 1-6, Ry. Hunkins 1-1. Totals: 56-199.

PASSING–Prairie Ridge: Lydon 7-14-2-73, Evans 0-1-0-0. Huntley: Bosman 8-12-1-121.

RECEIVING–Prairie Ridge: Brown 4-41, Evans 1-13, Concialdi 1-13, Goudschaal 1-6. Huntley: Cauldren 3-40, Janke 2-42, Denniston 2-31, Havens 1-10.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Prairie Ridge 232, Huntley 320.