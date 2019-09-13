Richmond-Burton dominates in win over Johnsburg

RICHMOND – Challenge accepted and mission accomplished.

Coming off a rather easy 50-point win, Richmond-Burton coach Mike Noll saw enough that needed fixing prior to a nonconference game against an arch rival with an accomplished defense. So, he challenged the Rockets to “take a jump,” as he put it.

That jump seemed more like a vault as R-B rolled past Johnsburg, 47-0, Friday night.

Against a Skyhawks team that gave up just nine points through two games, the Rockets scored on five of their six first-half possessions, which fueled a big 26-point second quarter. They amassed 400 yards of total offense, including 132 yards and two scores from Dalton Wood and 101 and three scores from Tyler Anderson, in improving to 3-0.

“Last week, yes, it was a blowout, but we had to stay focused for this week,” said Anderson, who scored on runs of 2, 23 and 1 yards. “It was all about focus and energy in practices. It was game-like, and that’s how it resulted.

“We were waiting for this game and really wanted it.”

On the flip side, offense has been a sore spot for Johnsburg (1-2), which has been shut out twice in three games this year. It produced only 118 yards with several key miscues that led to short R-B fields.

The first of those miscues set the tone. The Skyhawks had just recovered a fumble to stop Richmond-Burton’s first drive of the game inside the 20. But just one play later, Maxx Lomas intercepted an errant Max Kegel pass and carried it inside the 5-yard line. Two plays later, Anderson scored from 2-yards out to make it 7-0 with 8 minutes, 35 seconds left.

“We have to stop making mistakes on offense,” said Johnsburg coach Sam Lesniak. “Our defense has been playing really tough, but we can’t put them in difficult positions and difficult spots all the time. We have to do a better job of protecting the football.”

Richmond-Burton was at its best on its next drive, going 90 yards, the last 23 of which came on a sweep from Anderson that included a nice cut back toward the middle of the field to make it 13-0.

“I think we dominated the line of scrimmage tonight,” Noll said. “I think our defense flew around and made plays. I’m just really proud of the effort.”

The Skyhawks had another interception and had a mishandled snap on a punt in the second quarter. Those led to quick and easy R-B scores. After a pick, the Rockets needed just one play – a 34-yard scoring run from Dalton Wood – to make it 27-0 with 4:08 left in the half. Later, Anderson scored his final touchdown from one yard out to end a short 28-yard drive.

R-B quarterback Jacob Huber connected with Logan Hutson for a 24-yard scoring strike in the third quarter before Brock Wood finished the scoring with an 18-yard run.

Max Kegel was 5-for-11 passing for 62 yards for the Skyhawks. Austin Gibb led the rushing game with 29 yards on five carries.

Richmond-Burton and Johnsburg will meet again in Week 8. That game will count toward the Kishwaukee River Conference standings.

STAR OF THE GAME

Tyler Anderson

Richmond-Burton, sr., RB/LB

Anderson rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns while adding a pair of tackles for loss.

QUICK STATS

Johnsburg 0 0 0 0 – 0

Richmond-Burton 7 26 7 7 – 47

First quarter

RB – Anderson 2 run (Legnaioli kick), 8:35.

Second quarter

RB – Anderson 23 run (kick blocked), 11:48.

RB – D. Wood 5 run (Legnaioli kick), 7:52.

RB – D. Wood 34 run (Legnaioli kick), 4:08.

RB – Anderson 1 run (kick failed), 21.8.

Third quarter

RB – Hutson 24 pass from Huber (Legnaioli kick), 6:32.

Fourth quarter

RB – B. Wood 18 run (Legnaioli kick), 4:42.