Crystal Lake Central offense breaks through in win over Crystal Lake South

CRYSTAL LAKE – For the first time this season, Crystal Lake Central coach Jon McLaughlin said he saw “flashes of what we thought we could be” in his Tigers offense.

Central struggled mightily in Week 1 and 2 losses against Fox Valley Conference powerhouses Prairie Ridge and Cary-Grove. The Tigers had a breakout game in Week 3, amassing more than 450 yards of total offense in a 37-21 win over rival Crystal Lake South on Friday at Central.

“It’s nice to see people get involved and spread the ball around,” McLaughlin said. “Happy to see that we got into rhythm, made some drives, made some throws. Everything wasn’t perfect, but it’s better than what it has been.”

Quarterback Aidan Ellinger completed 19 of 29 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns. He threw two interceptions but otherwise was outstanding.

Ellinger spread the wealth, too. Six Tigers receivers caught two passes or more.

“Going back to the start of the season, going against PR and Cary, you can’t really get a harder schedule than that,” Ellinger said. “In a lot of ways, that helped us, going against great defenses. We knew what we had to work on, and we just executed.”

Central (1-2, 1-2 FVC) has won three of the past four games against rival South (1-2, 1-2), with the Gators winning last year.

“We just made a bunch of mistakes,” South coach Rob Fontana said. “We jumped offsides on a fourth-and-1, put ourselves behind the chains, threw a few picks. We just kind of looked like we were going through the motions, and I’ll take the heat on that. I didn’t have our guys ready to play.”

South quarterback Justin Kowalak threw three interceptions, but he also threw for three touchdowns and 229 yards on 18-of-39 passing. Top target Ian Gorken made 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Gorken and Kowalak connected on a touchdown during the first drive after halftime, which cut Central’s lead to one possession, 16-8.

The Tigers answered right back. Ellinger marched Central 66 yards in five plays and threw a touchdown pass to Mason Reckamp.

He also threw touchdown passes to Connor Bartesch, Jakhari Anderson and Jake White. Running back Jake Coss ran for 124 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

White, Reid Solberg and Will Martin intercepted passes for the Tigers.

“We all came up big today,” White said. “It felt really good considering the last two weeks we struggled a lot."

South was coming off a win over Burlington Central last week but was out of sorts early in the game when its four first-half drives ended in a punt, an interceptions and two turnovers on downs.

"Maybe the excitement of the game got us wound up," Fontana said. "We were out of formation two or three times in the first couple of plays. Central came out to play. They took it to us. They were more physical than us."

STAR OF THE GAME

Aidan Ellinger

Crystal Lake Central, sr., QB

Ellinger sparked the Tigers offense with 310 passing yards and four touchdowns on 19 of 29 completions. Central totaled more than 450 yards of offense in a win against rival Crystal Lake South.

QUICK STATS

Crystal Lake Central 37, Crystal Lake South 21

CLS 0 0 14 7 – 21

CLC 7 9 8 13 – 37

First quarter

CLC – Anderson 19 from Ellinger (Cummings kick), 2:18.

Second quarter

CLC – FG Cummings 26, 5:44.

CLC – Bartesch 11 pass from Ellinger (Kick failed), 2:06.

Third quarter

CLS – Gorken 31 from Kowalak (Giejda pass from Kowalak), 10:01.

CLC – Reckamp 11 pass from Ellinger (Reckamp pass from Ellinger), 7:37.

CLS – Gorken 19 pass from Kowalak (Pass incomplete), :47.

Fourth quarter

CLC – Coss 20 run (Cummings kick), 8:05.

CLC – White 7 pass from Ellinger (Kick blocked), 6:25.

CLS – Giejda 18 pass from Kowalak (DiBenedetto kick), :08.