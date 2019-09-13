Cary-Grove piles up 349 rushing yards in win over Hampshire

HAMPSHIRE – Cary-Grove sophomore Wade Abrams touched the ball only four times in Friday’s Fox Valley Conference game against Hampshire. On two of them, the 5-foot-10 167-pound running found the end zone.

Senior running back Blake Skol joined Abrams with two scores in the second quarter, and quarterback Luke Eleftheriou ran 58 yards untouched for another as the Trojans piled up 349 yards on the ground in a 49-0 runaway victory against the Whip-Purs.

Abrams ran for 72 runs on four carries with touchdown runs of 23 and 43 yards in the first quarter, Skol had 135 yards on 13 attempts with touchdown runs of 34 and 3, and Eleftheriou had 84 yards on five carries.

C-G (3-0, 3-0) averaged 10.9 yards a carry behind offensive line of Nathan Gamez, Evan Hissong, Joseph Swanson, Ryan Beeksma and Zach Stolz. Noah Riley and Nathan Desmet provided extra blocking on the edge, helping spring Abrams, Skol and Eleftheriou to big runs.

"I think we blocked the perimeter pretty well," C-G coach Brad Seaburg said. "We executed brilliant in all phases. Defensively, we forced a lot of three-and-outs. We were able to get some pretty quick scores."

Hampshire, which fell behind 22-0 after the first quarter, couldn't keep up.

“They execute everything at such a higher level,” Whip-Purs coach Jake Brosman said. ”You give them one little space to make a move, and they take it. You give them one little crease, and they pounce all over it. They find it quick.

“They beat us up. They took it to us. They were more physical than us. We got a lesson in how physical we need to be."

Hampshire finished with 151 yards of total offense, with 104 coming after half. Quarterback Jackson Milison led the Whips (0-3, 0-3) with 53 yards on the ground and was 9-of-16 passing for 38 yards. Running back Bubba Sakolari added 29 yards.

Eleftheriou hit a wide-open Ethan Carlson for a 26-yard touchdown in the third and junior defensive back Nathan Splitt added the Trojans' final score, picking off Milison after a Whips' receiver had the ball bounce off his hands near the sideline.

Splitt spotted the ball in the air and ran the other way for 48 yards with 3:37 remaining in the third.

"I just read the bobble, I found the ball in my hands, and I took off," Splitt said. "3-0, it's a good start. We like where we're at. We want to just continue to get better."

Evan Taylor had an interception to start the second quarter, setting up the first of two scores from Skol. Jacob Buck and Skol added sacks for the Trojans' defense.

Abrams felt like C-G's performance was a step in the right direction. C-G, ranked No. 2 in the the Associated Press Class 6A poll, hosts Huntley, which beat Prairie Ridge, 28-24, on Friday, in Week 4.

"Honestly, I feel like our first two games, we took a step back," Abrams said.

"This game, we took a step forward. Our blocking really improved. I had a lot of open field to run."

STAR OF THE GAME

Wade Abrams, Cary-Grove, so., RB

Abrams touched the ball only four times, but scored twice. The sophomore had touchdown runs of 23 and 43 yards in the first quarter, finishing with 72 yards.

QUICK STATS

Cary-Grove 22 14 13 0 – 49

Hampshire 0 0 0 0 – 0

First quarter

CG–Abrams 23 run (Skol run), 8:15

CG–Eleftheriou 58 run (Splitt kick) 6:12

CG–Abrams 43 run (Splitt kick), 0:44

Second quarter

CG–Skol 34 run (Splitt kick), 10:27

CG–Skol 3 run (Splitt kick), 0:38

Third quarter

CG–Carlson 26 pass from Eleftheriou (kick missed), 9:59

CG–Splitt 48 interception return (Splitt kick), 3:37

INDIVIDAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Cary-Grove: Skol 13-135, Abrams 4-72, Mistak 5-38, Splitt 2-8, Hissong 3-12, Eleftheriou 5-84. Total: 32-349. Hampshire: Sakolari 9-29, Young 4-26, Andresen 1-3, Cruz 1-5, Chojnowski 1-6, Milison 6-53, Team 2-minus 9. Total: 24-113.

PASSING–Cary-Grove: Eleftheriou 1-2-0-26. Hampshire: Milison 9-16-2-38. Young 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING–Cary-Grove: Carlson 1-26. Hampshire: Pflederer1-2, Chojnowski 1-1, Young 2-9, Suma 1-7, Strumilo 1-3, Schrader 1-4, Murphy 1-2, Andresen 1-10.

TOTAL YARDS: Cary-Grove 375, Hampshire 151.