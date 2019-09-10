Social media blitz helps Morris police ID suspect

The suspect was seen in surveillance photos. (Photo provided)

Following a social media blitz that received hundreds of shares, the Morris Police Department was able to identify a suspect accused of ripping off a charity jar from a local gas station, according to the department.

MPD put the alert out over social media on Tuesday, asking on their Facebook page for the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly stole a donation jar from the Circle K in Morris.

The theft occurred at Circle K on Sept. 7 at approximately 2:50 a.m. The woman was seen in surveillance photos handling the jar, and later leaving the store in a light colored Toyota.

On Wednesday, MPD issued a follow-up post to its original calls for assistance from the public.

“Thanks to the overwhelming response to yesterday’s post, the female has been positively identified,” the post reported. “Thank you again for your continued support for our police department and our commitment to the community.”

The MPD did not include the name of the suspect, or comment if any charges had yet been filed or any arrests made.

The investigation is ongoing.