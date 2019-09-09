DeKalb County area police reports for Sept. 9, 2019

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb city

• Evgenii Gorniakovskii, 36, of the 500 block of Willow Creek Court, Clarendon Hills, was charged Thursday, Aug. 29, with stalking.

• Alexxius M. Hicks, 24, of the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 28, with domestic battery.

• Eddie D. Johnson, 36, of the 300 block of Gurler Road, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Aug. 30, with criminal trespass to land.

• Bryce E. Parton, 33, of the 1100 block of Lewis Street, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 27, with domestic battery.

• Ericka L. Sasso, 39, of the 1400 block of Farmstead Lane, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 28, with retail theft.

• Deshana M.C. Berry, 24, of the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue, Aurora, was charged Saturday, Aug. 31, with domestic battery.