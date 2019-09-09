May 09, 2024
News - DeKalb County
News - DeKalb CountyAlerts | Daily ChronicleBusiness | Daily ChronicleBreaking | Daily ChronicleCrime & Courts | Daily ChronicleCrime Brief | Daily ChronicleEducation | Daily ChronicleElection | Daily ChronicleGovernment | Daily ChronicleLocal News | Daily ChronicleMarketing | Daily ChronicleNation & World | Daily ChroniclePolice Reports | Daily ChronicleState | Daily Chronicle
News - DeKalb County

DeKalb County area police reports for Sept. 9, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb Police vehicle

DeKalb Police vehicle (Mark Busch)

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb city

• Evgenii Gorniakovskii, 36, of the 500 block of Willow Creek Court, Clarendon Hills, was charged Thursday, Aug. 29, with stalking.

• Alexxius M. Hicks, 24, of the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 28, with domestic battery.

• Eddie D. Johnson, 36, of the 300 block of Gurler Road, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Aug. 30, with criminal trespass to land.

• Bryce E. Parton, 33, of the 1100 block of Lewis Street, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 27, with domestic battery.

• Ericka L. Sasso, 39, of the 1400 block of Farmstead Lane, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 28, with retail theft.

• Deshana M.C. Berry, 24, of the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue, Aurora, was charged Saturday, Aug. 31, with domestic battery.

DeKalb CountyPolice ReportsDeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois