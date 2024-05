The Morris PD are looking for this woman, accused of stealing a donation jar from Circle K in Morris on Sept. 7. (Photo provided)

The Morris Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly stole a donation jar from a local gas station.

The theft occurred at Circle K on Sept. 7 at approximately 2:50 a.m. The woman can be seen in surveillance photos handling the jar.

She left the story in a light colored Toyota.

The Morris Police Department is asking anyone who can identify the female or the vehicle to please contact Det. Paul Burke at 815-942-1158.