Huber throws 4 touchdowns, Richmond-Burton beats Aurora Central Catholic

By Shaw Local News Network
Junior quarterback Jacob Huber completed 6 of 10 passes for 87 yards and four touchdowns as Richmond-Burton (2-0) cruised to a nonconference victory, 50-0, over Aurora Central Catholic (0-2).

Huber threw two scoring passes to Logan Hutson and one each to Dalton Wood and Jacob Petersen.

Wood ran nine times for 93 yards and a touchdown and led R-B with seven tackles. Tyler Anderson carried five times for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Austin Nellessen also ran for a touchdown.

Logan Grant had a sack for the defense, and Anderson and Nick Daniel each had an interception.

