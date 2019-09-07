Antioch blanks Woodstock North; Thunder QB Zinnen leaves with injury

ANTIOCH – On the surface, Woodstock North’s 26-0 nonconference road loss against Antioch on Friday night wasn’t pretty.

But dig deeper, and a slightly more encouraging picture begins to emerge for the Thunder.

The Thunder (1-1) held the Sequoits (1-1) to 235 total yards, forced a pair of turnovers and didn't give the ball away when they were on offense despite losing starting quarterback Ryan Zinnen to a knee injury early in the second quarter.

Furthermore, if you take away a 20-yard run and a 65-yard third-quarter touchdown run by Antioch's star quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis, Woodstock North would have outgained the Sequoits by 7 yards.

Back in business

Unfortunately for the Thunder, Kaliakmanis, a Division I Minnesota recruit with blazing speed, did enter the game late in the first half. This, despite being pronounced as questionable for Friday's game after a Week 1 back injury.

The Sequoits, a perennial Lake County power, got first-half rushing touchdowns from senior running back Brandon Reynolds and took a 13-0 lead into the locker room at halftime, prior to Kaliakmanis breaking the game open for good with his 65-yard outburst.

The game's final points came courtesy of a 3-yard fourth quarter TD run by Gavin Calabrese. Kaliakmanis (five carries, 93 yards), meanwhile, was limited in his role, and only threw three passes for 14 yards, one of which was picked off by Thunder junior cornerback Colton Dunn.

Getting noticed

Dunn's interception in the back of the end zone as time expired in the first half was his second pick of the game. He also stalled another Antioch drive when he intercepted a pass earlier in the second quarter at his own 7-yard line from Evan Day, who started at QB in place of Kaliakmanis.

It was Dunn's first-ever varsity start at cornerback.

"I was just thankful to have the opportunity to get in there and show my coaches and teammates what I'm capable of doing," Dunn said.

"I'm glad Colton stepped up tonight for us they way he did," Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said. "It just gives us one more thing to look at as a coaching staff."

Giving praise

Antioch coach Brian Glashagel credited the Thunder for being so well-prepared.

"Coach [Schroeder] does a great job," Glashagel said. "They play as hard as anyone we go against. And I think he'd tell you he likes playing us, because we're a little bit bigger, and that prepares them for their conference schedule."

Elijah Pena replaced the injured Zinnen at QB in the first half for the Thunder, and carried the ball 16 times for 61 yards. Andrew Pena had 14 carries for 48 yards, while Bryce Nolan added a pair of catches for 38 yards.

STAR OF THE GAME

Colton Dunn

Woodstock North, jr., CB

Dunn picked off passes from two different Antioch QBs Friday in his first-ever varsity start.

QUICK STATS

Antioch 26, Woodstock North 0

Woodstock North 0 0 0 0 – 0

Antioch 6 7 6 7 – 26

First quarter

A-Reynolds 1 run (run failed), 2:57

Second quarter

A-Reynolds 2 run (Weir kick), 6:38

Third quarter

A-A. Kaliakmanis 65 run (kick failed), 5:33

Fourth quarter

A-Calabrese 3 run (Weir kick), 9:21