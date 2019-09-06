Skol, Cary-Grove wear down Crystal Lake Central

CARY – On the first offensive possession of its home opener, Cary-Grove produced a classic Trojans triple-option drive. C-G ate up eight minutes and slogged 70 yards on 18 plays, capped with the first of fullback Blake Skol’s three touchdowns.

C-G wound up with a relatively comfortable Fox Valley Conference win, 29-7, but Crystal Lake Central made the Trojans work for it. Another first-half Trojans drive spanned 97 yards, 13 plays and more than six minutes, again capped by a Skol touchdown.

“We were really grinding the ball out,” Skol said. “Four yards a carry, five yards a carry.”

“It felt like we ran 100 plays,” added Trojans coach Brad Seaburg.

Skol led the way with 114 yards and three scores on 28 carries for C-G (2-0, 2-0 FVC).

Even in a three-possession loss, it would be hard for Central (0-2, 0-2) not to take away something positive defensively.

“It’s just been tough the past couple weeks because it seems like we spent most of the game playing defense," Central coach Jon McLaughlin said.

For the second straight week, the Tigers’ offense sputtered. Not until late in the fourth quarter did quarterback Aidan Ellinger find receiver Connor Bartesch for a 9-yard touchdown, which was Central’s first score of the season following a 40-0 loss to Prairie Ridge in Week 1.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the Tigers did not turn the ball over, something they did six times in the season opener.

“We’ve got some new, young [receivers] out there,” Ellinger said. “This is all new to them. We’re slowly growing, catching up on everything. It’s just going to take time.”

The Tigers miss three-year starting receiver Drew Jenkins, who is out with multiple broken fingers.

“Central hasn’t put up a lot of points, but you can’t look down on that at all,” said Skol, who also plays linebacker. “They have a very good offense, and our defense just executed.”

C-G held Central to one big gain, a 58-yard pass from Ellinger to Bartesch that preceded the Tigers touchdown. Otherwise, the Trojans defense was solid.

Ellinger finished his night 11-of-19 passing for 127 yards and a touchdown. Bartesch caught three passes for 89 yards and a score.

“Anytime you’ve got a [quarterback] that has that kind of ability, he’s got to be right one time and you have to be right all the time,” Seaburg said. “It takes a lot of discipline.”

C-G didn’t quite run 100 plays, but it ran 65, plus three negated by penalties. The Trojans racked up 364 rushing yards on 63 carries. Wade Abrams ran for 75 yards on five carries and Nick Hissong ran for 54 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

STAR OF THE GAME

Blake Skol

Cary-Grove, sr., FB/LB

Skol scored three touchdowns and rushed for 114 yards on 28 carries for the Trojans. He also helped the C-G defense hold Crystal Lake Central to seven points.

Cary-Grove 29, Crystal Lake Central 7

CLC 0 0 0 7 – 7

C-G 0 14 0 15 – 29

Second quarter

C-G – Skol 4 run (Splitt kick), 10:59.

C-G – Skol 3 run (Splitt kick), 0:32.

Fourth quarter

C-G – Skol 1 run (N. Hissong pass from Eleftheriou), 11:56.

C-G – N. Hissong 3 run (Splitt kick), 4:26.

CLC – Bartesch 9 pass from Ellinger (Cummings kick), 3:07.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Crystal Lake Central: Coss 13-44, Ellinger 4-9. Cary-Grove: Skol 28-114, Abrams 5-75, Eleftheriou 12-43, Mistak 7-37, N. Hissong 3-54, Ciske 1-5, Sheehan 3-21, Splitt 1-10, Team 3-5.

PASSING – Crystal Lake Central: Ellinger 11-19-0-127. Cary-Grove: Eleftheriou 1-2-0-17.

RECEIVING – Crystal Lake Central: Bartesch 3-89, Coss 2-10, Anderson 3-11, Benoit 2-10, White 1-7, Martin 1-4.

Total yards: Crystal Lake Central 180, Cary-Grove 381.