Schirmer scores 6 touchdowns, Marengo thumps Plano

MARENGO – Marengo’s Finn Schirmer has done some special things on and off a football field.

Last spring, Schirmer won three championships at the Class 2A Boys Track and Field State Meet. On Friday, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back showed off his speed and power on his way to another memorable performance.

Schirmer ran for a career-high six touchdowns in a 54-0 win over Plano. The Indians senior had four scores in the first nine minutes, and ended the game with touchdown runs of 32, 21, 1, 5, 55 and 10 yards.

“Obviously, he’s a special player,” Marengo coach Paul Forsythe said. “If we can get (No.) 3 going it changes things for us. I’m happy for him. It’s nice when one of your best players is one of your hardest workers.

“He sets the tone. He’s kind of the heartbeat of our team.”

Schirmer was quick to deflect credit for his big night.

“A lot of that goes to the (offensive) line, and that’s a fact,” Schirmer said. “No running back gets six touchdowns because he’s a good running back. It's that (offensive) line that’s blocking for him. Yeah, I run the ball, but those guys upfront are doing all of the work.”

Controlling the line of scrimmage against the Reapers (1-1) were Jagger Ferden, Landon Oine, Sean Trainor, Mason Feldt and Jonah Pace.

Schirmer’s 55-yard score with 1:41 left in the first half gave the Indians a 47-0 lead going into halftime. On the big run, Schirmer broke free from two Plano defenders at the Plano 40-yard line, never looking back.

Marengo needed only two plays after halftime to find the end zone again. Junior quarterback Mitch Kunde, who finished 6-of-10 passing for 123 yards and a score, connected with Tyler Mirtl for a 55-yard gain to start the third.

On the next play, Schirmer punched in his sixth and last touchdown before Marengo (1-1) took its starters out.

Plano first-year coach Rick Ponx, who earned his first win last week, came away impressed with the size and athleticism of Marengo’s lines.

The Indians outgained Plano in total yards, 360 to 41. Keegan Cullison had 38 yards on the ground for the Reapers.

“It’s more than just their back (Schirmer),” Ponx said. “You can see the difference in the weight room that those kids have put in, and that’s what we’re aspiring to be.”

Cole Davis caught two passes for 31 yards and had two touchdowns. He scored the Indians’ second touchdown with 10:02 left in the first quarter, recovering a fumble on a Plano punt return that fell right into his hands on an 18-yard return to the end zone.

He also scored on a 22-yard pass from Kunde in the final seconds of the first quarter.

After bouncing back from a 49-7 loss to Sterling last week, Davis and the Indians are feeling good again.

“It’s a big win, bouncing back,” Davis said. “We got beat pretty bad, but we had a good week of practice. It was a good win for us.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Finn Schirmer, Marengo, sr. RB

Schirmer ran for a career-high six touchdowns, including a 55-yarder, totaling 162 yards on 14 carries.

Marengo 54, Plano 0

Plano 0 0 0 0 – 0

Marengo 40 7 7 0 – 54

First quarter

M–Schirmer 32 run (Trainor kick), 10:09

M–Davis 18 fumble return (Trainor kick), 10:02

M–Schirmer 21 run (kick missed), 8:41

M–Schirmer 1 run (Trainor kick), 5:08

M–Schirmer 5 run (kick missed), 3:00

M–Davis 22 pass from Kunde (Trainor kick), 0:16

Second quarter

M–Schirmer 55 run (Trainor kick), 1:41

Third quarter

M–Schirmer 10 run (Trainor kick), 10:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Plano: Licea 5-minus 11, U. Rodriguez 7-8, Sanchez 4-12, Cullison 5-38, Team 4-minus 23. Total: 25-24. Marengo: Schirmer 14-162, Davis 1-3, Kunde 2-47, Garza 4-10, Resendez 1-5, Leonard 2-4, Trotz 5-6. Total: 29-237.

PASSING–Plano: A. Rodriguez 1-6-0-3, Velasquez 2-13-0-14. Marengo: Kunde 6-10-0-123.

RECEIVING–Plano: Cullison 1-6, Padilla 1-3, William 1-8. Marengo: Davis 2-51, Schirmer 3-19, Mirtl 2-55, Bibbings 1-18.

TOTAL YARDS: Plano 41, Marengo 360.