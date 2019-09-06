Prairie Ridge dominates in win over Hampshire

CRYSTAL LAKE – Knowing that balance is needed as the season progresses, Prairie Ridge spread the wealth on how it put points on the board Friday night. The Wolves scored through the air, on the ground and with their defense to produce a dominating 59-0 win over Hampshire.

Prairie Ridge’s first five possessions ended with touchdowns while running only 21 plays in the first half. After the intermission, the defense jumped on the scoring bandwagon with two touchdowns of its own, enabling the Wolves to move to 2-0 on the season.

QUICK-STRIKE OFFENSE

After Connor Lydon connected with Carter Evans on a 26-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the game, the Wolves were efficient and creative in their scoring. Prairie Ridge scored four touchdowns on its next four plays. Evans scored on a 14-yard run, Lydon connected with Taidhgin Trost for an 87-yard touchdown pass and then hit Blake Brown with a 12-yard toss, and Trost capped the binge with a 55-yard run.

“It’s a great feeling when the offense can just go to work. We got those long plays in to get us going,” said Trost.

The passing game really clicked, and it wasn’t by accident.

“It is nice to see our hard work pay off. The passing game is something we’ve really worked on in the summer. It was a lot of fun tonight,” said Lydon, who ended the night 5 of 9 passing for 152 yards and three touchdowns.

“We’ve worked on the passing game so much this past offseason; we want to be more balanced, with the ability to pass or run, so it was nice to see,” Evans said. The junior running back ended with 86 yards on nine carries and one reception for 26 yards and three total touchdowns.

DEFENSE DOMINATES AGAIN

The Prairie Ridge defense followed up a strong Week 1 performance with another complete effort. The Wolves forced the Whip-Purs to punt on their first four possessions and completely shut down the running game, limiting Hampshire to minus 14 yards rushing in the first half.

“We prepared for the run, but we also preach turnovers, and nothing is better than when those come on Friday nights,” said Matthew Loucks, who had three sacks and three tackles for loss.

The turnovers came in the second half with senior defensive back Kyle Koelblinger turning a fumble recovery into a 26-yard touchdown and defensive back Marko Mancini scooping up and scoring on a 65-yard fumble recovery.

“It’s an amazing experience to score my first varsity touchdown. I’ve had some close opportunities in the last three years, but to get this one was awesome,” Koelblinger said.

For Hampshire (0-2, 0-2), after seeing progress as a program in last week’s game, the Whips learned a valuable lesson tonight.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, and Prairie Ridge showed us a level of play that we need to get to in order to compete in the conference,” said Hampshire Coach Jake Brosman.

THE TAKEAWAY

“I really felt that we came out with more confidence offensively, our defense was physical and the special teams played well. It was a fun game to be a part of,” said Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp.

STAR OF THE GAME

Taidhgin Trost

Prairie Ridge, jr., RB

Trost scored on an 87-yard touchdown reception and a 55-yard run. The junior finished with five carries for 70 yards and one reception for 87 yards. Trost also played quarterback in the second half for the Wolves.

Quick Stats

Hampshire 0 0 0 0 – 0

Prairie Ridge 14 24 14 7 – 59

First quarter

PR – Evans 26 pass from Lydon (Koelblinger kick), 6:49

PR – Evans 14 run (Koelblinger kick), 4:14

Second quarter

PR – Trost 87 pass from Lydon (Koelblinger kick), 10:38

PR – Brown 12 pass from Lydon (Koelblinger kick), 9:15

PR – Trost 55 run (Koelblinger kick), 6:49

PR – FG Rietz 41, 0:00

Third quarter

PR – Koelblinger 26 fumble return (Koelblinger kick), 10:45

PR – Evans 37 run (Koelblinger kick), 1:10

Fourth quarter

PR – Mancini 65 fumble return (Koelblinger kick), 2:57