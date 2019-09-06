McKinney’s kickoff return spurs Johnsburg in win over Rochelle

JOHNSBURG – After being shut out in last week’s season opener, Johnsburg responded Friday by scoring at the first opportunity against Rochelle, a 91-yard kickoff return by Jacob McKinney.

For McKinney, the feeling was unlike anything else.

“It’s probably one of the most blood-boiling feelings in the world,” McKinney said. “As soon as you see the daylight, and you’re running, and I see all my teammates running down the sidelines with me, best feeling I can have.”

McKinney's touchdown on the opening kickoff helped the Skyhawks to an 18-6 nonconference win in front of the home crowd.

The Skyhawks led, 7-6, after the first half despite four turnovers, and anxiety was increasing for an offense that now had six straight scoreless quarters. But the second half was all Skyhawks. McKinney broke the seal with 9:34 left in the third quarter on a 26-yard touchdown set up by a Rochelle fumble at its own 31.

For second-year head coach Sam Lesniak, the run alleviated the building pressure on the Skyhawks offense.

“We needed that,” Lesniak said. “We needed to see one of our guys get into the end zone on offense. It was great; it was a relief. Hopefully, we have a lot more of those to come.”

For McKinney and the Skyhawks, the second half was about escalating the physicality.

“We talked in the locker room, we got our minds straight and we came out guns ablazing,” McKinney said. “We came out ready to hit them much harder than they were hitting us.”

While the offense found its legs, the defense continued its dominance. Rochelle and fullback Gavin Ansteth were coming off of a banner game against Pekin, winning, 35-21, rushing for 350 yards and Ansteth accounting for 137 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries.

Johnsburg’s defense put on a showcase, holding Rochelle to 128 total yards, tallying three turnovers, a safety and stifling Ansteth, who finished with 53 yards on 15 carries. Even more impressive, the Skyhawks held the Hubs to only 7 second-half rushing yards.

Linebacker Kevin Shaffer and defensive back Daniel Calhoun both had red-zone interceptions. On top of those turnovers, the Skyhawks stonewalled Ansteth on a fourth-and-goal from the 1 that would have given the Hubs an opportunity to tie the game on their second drive.

The defense also iced the game when Justin Peake sacked quarterback Ethan Etes for a 16-yard loss on third down, making it Rochelle's final drive of the game despite its 17-yard completion on the ensuing fourth down.

The Skyhawks outgained the Hubs, 115-24, and outscored them, 11-0, in the second half.

Lesniak credited the offensive line for the big second half, including 97 yards on the ground.

“I think our offensive line started moving bodies,” Lesniak said. “Our offensive line played really physical. That was awesome because they created some big holes for us, so our running backs had some space, and they made a couple guys miss.”

The Rochelle-Johnsburg series has been contentious over the past four years. Rochelle ended Johnsburg’s undefeated season in 2017, one of the program’s best teams ever, in the second round of the playoffs. But in the regular season, Johnsburg is 4-0.

STAR OF THE GAME

Jacob McKinney

Johnsburg, sr., RB

McKinney accounted for both Skyhawk touchdowns, with an opening kickoff return of 91 yards, and a 26 yard run. McKinney finished the game with 10 carries for 71 yards, 46 in the second half.

QUICK STATS

Johnsburg 7 0 11 0 — 18

Rochelle 0 6 0 0 — 6

First quarter

J-McKinney 91 return (Broderick Kick), 14:44

Second quarter

R-Davis-Carter 7 run (Kick missed), 4:09

Third quarter

J-McKinney 26 run (Kick blocked), 9:34

J-FG Broderick 20, 3:21

J-Safety, ball fumbled out of end zone, 1:14