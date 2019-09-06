Jacobs capitalizes on turnovers, beats Huntley

ALGONQUIN – Jacobs’ offense was more opportunistic than prolific, which was just fine given the way the Golden Eagles’ defense was performing.

Twice, Jacobs’ defense gave the offense short fields late in the second quarter with interceptions. Twice, quarterback Cole Bhardwaj hooked up with wide receiver Max Stec for big gains, one for a touchdown, the other to the 1-yard line.

After that, it was a matter of playing field position, running clock and leaning on the defense as the Eagles defeated Huntley, 14-7, Friday night in their Fox Valley Conference game at Jacobs Athletic Field.

Jacobs (2-0, 2-0 FVC) had not beaten Huntley since a 27-20 triumph in 2013. The win also was Eagles coach Bill Mitz’s 252nd of his career, placing him in the IHSA’s all-time top 20. Huntley fell to 1-1, 1-1.

“Our kids were fired up; we had a great week of practice,” Mitz said. “Our redshirts did a great job simulating their offense. We had a lot of guys with great effort out there tonight. Our defense is just going to get better and better every week. We have a lot of young kids out there.”

Defensive back Travis Tanner picked off a tipped pass and returned it 24 yards to Huntley’s 22, setting up Bhardwaj’s touchdown pass to Stec. Defensive back Nick Agenlian picked off another Bruno Bosman pass on the next drive and returned it from the 49 to Huntley’s 30.

After Bhardwaj fired to Stec for a 29-yard gain, running back Jacob Mobeck scored on the next play.

“The defense did a great job,” Agenlian said. “We studied film all week. We had great defensive practices this week. We knew all the tendencies Huntley has, overall just a great defensive performance. The guys came out and fought hard.”

Mobeck added a third interception late in the game at Jacobs’ 5-yard line.

“We just came together and did what we were taught,” Mobeck said. “We trusted each other, that’s the biggest thing. Hampshire [in the opener] was getting to know each other, we got the bond together [tonight] and fought our hardest. It feels amazing. I don’t think we could come together more as a brotherhood.”

After Mobeck’s late interception, the Red Raiders forced a fumble on Evan Fridae’s carry and took over at the Eagles’ 9. Bosman scored on a 6-yard run to make it 14-7. The Raiders’ defense held on Jacobs' next possession, using three timeouts, and Huntley had one last chance from its 43.

The Raiders drove to Jacobs’ 30, but on fourth-and-6, Bosman’s pass to Joey Cauldren came up 2 yards short of a first down.

In that drive, Agenlian saved a touchdown when he knocked the ball away from wide receiver Alex Janke in the end zone.

“Alex is a great receiver. I studied him on film, I knew he was a speedy guy,” Agenlian said. “I knew they liked that deep post with him. I had a feeling. I knew when he came in something was going to happen.”

Jacobs gained 22 total yards in the second half and finished with 144 total yards. Huntley’s defense has allowed 198 yards in two games. Janke had an interception in the first half, and linebacker Mitch Murray almost had a pick-six deep in Jacobs’ territory on the Eagles’ first series.

“The defense has been solid,” Zimolzak said. “We have to do better on the other side of the ball. We can’t count on the defense all the time and not be able to put points on the board. We’re behind Bruno. He’s our guy, the team supports him. We’re going to get after it this week.”

Bosman was 12-of-30 passing for 98 yards. Raiders running back Ryder Havens carried 22 times for 115 yards. Zimolzak was frustrated by more than the two second-quarter interceptions.

“You can say two mistakes, but we had many, many more mistakes than that,” Zimolzak said. “That’s not the sign of a great team. If we want to be great, we can’t make those mistakes.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Nick Agenlian

Jacobs, sr., DB

Agenlian intercepted a pass to set up the Golden Eagles’ second touchdown. He also had pass breakups twice on deep passes to Huntley wide receiver Alex Janke, the second which prevented a touchdown.

QUICK STATS

Jacobs 14, Huntley 7

Huntley 0 0 0 7 – 7

Jacobs 0 14 0 0 – 14

Second quarter

J–Stec 22 pass from Bhardwaj (Krahl kick), 4:08.

J–Mobeck 1 run (Krahl kick), 1:10.

Fourth quarter

H–Bosman 6 run (Vavra kick), 2:21.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Huntley: Havens 22-115, Bosman 13-22. Totals: 35-137. Jacobs: Mobeck 19-44, Canty 9-24, Fridae 3-minus 1, Team 4-minus 8, Bhardwaj 2-minus 13. Totals: 37-48.

PASSING–Huntley: Bosman 12-30-3-98. Jacobs: Bhardwaj 8-13-1-96.

RECEIVING–Huntley: Cauldren 5-52, Whiteside 3-27, Denniston 2-10, Havens 2-9. Jacobs: Stec 2-51, Canty 2-5, Lodi 1-20, Mobeck 1-7, Anderson 1-11, Fridae 1-2.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Huntley 235, Jacobs 144.