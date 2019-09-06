Gorken, Burburija push Crystal Lake South past Burlington Central

BURLINGTON – All Justin Kowalak wanted was one yard. Maybe two.

His Crystal Lake South team faced a fourth-and-1 from the Burlington Central 43, and even though the Gators held a two-touchdown lead, the game’s outcome was far from decided against an undermanned but valiant BC defense.

“Their two guys on the nose went right, and it left a huge A-gap open,” Kowalak explained. “I couldn’t believe the size of the hole.”

The sophomore quarterback broke through the first line of defense and outran his pursuers to the end zone for the backbreaking score in South’s 27-8 Fox Valley Conference victory Friday night over Burlington Central.

The victory put South (1-1, 1-1) into the win column after last week’s 34-0 loss to Cary-Grove. BC, meanwhile, fell to 1-1, 1-1.

A RELENTLESS ATTACK

South rushed for 187 yards on 28 carries, led by senior Dez McCarthy’s 132 yards on 19 carries, and Kowalak finished the night 13 for 19 for 211 yards and three scores. Two of those TDs went to the shifty Ian Gorken (seven receptions, 121 yards), who was tough to catch in the open field.

“Their No. 5 (Gorken) is unreal. He’s a great, great player,” Burlington coach Brian Melvin said. “And our No. 5 (Jake Lenschow) is a great player who was out. I’m proud of my kids. I’m playing a ton of sophomores, and they gave me everything they had. But give South all the credit. They’re a playoff-caliber team.”

Kowalak found Gorken several times on quick-hitting bubble screens, and the speedy senior snaked his way through Burlington’s secondary for touchdowns of 7 and 50 yards. Gorken also rushed five times for 34 yards and had a 32-yard punt return. Dylan Law added four catches for 74 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown grab on a broken play late in the first half.

“Getting the ball in the open field is my favorite part of the game,” Gorken said. “Justin made great throws, and the linemen got out ahead of me and made it easy on me.”

A DEFENSIVE GEM

The South defense was tested by Burlington’s varied offensive attack, but the oppressive duo of Law (three tackles for loss) and Jason Burburija (four sacks, four tackles for loss) made life difficult for Rockets quarterback Mark Ganziano.

“I was going up against their big guy (Western Illinois commit Matt Muetterties), so I had to use my quickness and my speed and keep my pad level low,” Burburija said. “Their offense was fast and quick, and we responded to that.”

South limited the Burlington rushing attack to negative yardage on 12 of its 27 rushing plays, holding the Rockets to 210 total yards.

“We had to find out which guys wanted to play, which guys had the confidence to either take the ball on offense or make the play on defense,” South coach Rob Fontana said. “Our defensive coaches have been relentless about our pursuit of the football. It’s become such a part our defensive culture.’’

Ganziano completed 18 of 24 passes for 98 yards, eight of which went to Luke Thompson (24 yards receiving). Gavin Sarvis (16 carries, 74 yards) scored the Rockets’ lone touchdown on a 12-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. Burlington mounted its most impressive drive of the game late in the third quarter, using 17 plays to march from its own 15 to the Gator 3, but turned over the ball on downs.

STAR OF THE GAME

Ian Gorken

Crystal Lake South, sr., WR

Gorken accounted for 185 total yards, catching seven passes for 121 yards (2 TDs), rushing for 32 yards on five carries and recording a 32-yard punt return.

CL South 27, Burlington Central 8

CL South 8 13 6 0 – 27

Burlington Central 0 8 0 0 – 8

First quarter

CLS – Gorken 7 pass from Kowalak (Law pass from Gorken), 6:01

Second quarter

BC – Sarvis 12 run (Majewski kick), 11:55

CLS – Gorken 50 pass from Kowalak (DiBenedetto kick), 10:20

CLS – Law 27 pass from Kowalak, (pass failed), 5:38

Third quarter

CLS – Kowalak 43 run (kick failed), 9:36