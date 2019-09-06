Defense carries Woodstock to victory against Ottawa

WOODSTOCK – Nobody would blame members of the Woodstock defense if they showed up a bit late to Saturday’s homecoming dance.

They may need a little nap – and they have earned it.

The Blue Streaks defense was on the field for almost 31 minutes against Ottawa Friday night. It forced two big turnovers, however, and held tough on two additional long drives to preserve an important 15-7 win.

None was bigger than the final turnover.

Falling behind 9-0 at halftime, Ottawa (1-1) came out with a head of steam to start the second half. It went on a 72-yard drive that ate up almost nine minutes of game clock to score on a 15-yard Nolen Miller touchdown with 3 minutes, 14 seconds left in the third quarter.

After Woodstock turned the ball over, the Pirates were marching yet again, moving inside the Woodstock 10 on a 10-play drive. On first and goal, however, linebacker Alex Wojnicki – who was around the ball all night – recovered a clutch fumble to thwart the drive with 7:23 left to play.

“We were getting driven on the whole game, and we just needed a big play,” Wojnicki said. “I saw the ball on the ground, and it was just exciting. Everyone yells ‘ball,’ you see it, and you jump on it. That’s when the excitement starts.”

Woodstock had its own offensive problems most of the game, turning it over four times. Quarterback Michael Purkey, however, put together a terrific drive to put the game away. Aided by fourth-down and third-down completions to Zach Heelein, the Blue Streaks (1-1) went 93 yards and scored on a 12-yard pass from Purkey to Nathan Archambeau with 1:54 remaining.

Purkey was 8 for 8 on that drive with four completions going to Heelein, who caught seven passes for 108 yards. For the game, Purkey was 20 for 27 with 230 yards, an interception and two touchdowns.

“This week in practice, the defense got a little chippy with the offense, and they really started rallying around each other,” said Woodstock coach Mike Brasile. “When people start pushing them around, they are going to push back. These kids have bought in with each other and are playing for one another.”

Brasile certainly would like to fix his team’s turnover woes, which again struck Friday night. Woodstock fumbled the ball away on its first two possessions and had another interception later in the half. Luckily, Ottawa couldn’t score, as Cooper Adams halted a drive with a fumble recovery, Ottawa missed a 33-yard field goal, and Woodstock held on fourth down.

The Blue Streaks offense finally broke through in the second quarter as a 33-yard Denis Gjoni field goal concluded an eight-play drive. On Woodstock’s next possession, Purkey found Heelein in the middle of the field, and he broke free for a 64-yard score on a third-and-10 play.

Ottawa had a balanced rushing attack, led by 58 yards on nine carries for Cedric Fairrow. Bryant Schomas had 57 yards on 14 carries, and Damonte Coleman had 51 yards on 13 carries.

“We felt like in the first half that we did a lot of good things,” said Ottawa coach Chad Gross. “We just unfortunately had some turnovers. But our kids came out in the second half and really were physical. I really felt like they were taking it to Woodstock until that key turnover. Getting down into the red zone and not being able to punch it in, that’s the turning point right there.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Alex Wojnicki, Woodstock, jr., WR/LB

Wojnicki had another stellar game with a tackle for loss and a key fumble recovery in the fourth quarter of a 15-7 Woodstock win.

QUICK STATS

Ottawa 0 0 7 0 - 7

Woodstock 0 9 0 6 – 15

Second quarter

W – Gjoni 33 FG, 8:52.

W – Heelein 64 pass from Purkey (kick failed), 6:03.

Third quarter

O – Miller 15 run (Szewczuk kick), 3:14.

Fourth quarter

W – Archambeau 12 pass from Purkey (kick failed), 1:54.