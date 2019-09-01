McHenry County football notes: Cary-Grove’s Eleftheriou takes on two jobs

Things may change eventually, but for now Cary-Grove senior Luke Eleftheriou will take on double duty.

It is a rarity for Trojans coach Brad Seaburg to use his quarterback on defense, but Eleftheriou, a starting defensive back on last year’s Class 6A state championship team, was in on defense most of the first half in Friday’s 34-0 win over Crystal Lake South.

“I was out there as much as they wanted me,” Eleftheriou said. “They wanted me at safety. I was in the first and second quarter for most series.”

While the Trojans acclimate several new starters on defense, it helped having a steady veteran influence in the back. C-G had two other returning starters at defensive back, but Arik Mistak was moved to running back, and Dymitri Kanellakis is out with a shoulder injury.

C-G’s coaches gave Eleftheriou a few breaks on offense when sophomore Jameson Sheehan took some snaps.

New role: Crystal Lake South senior Ian Gorken opened at quarterback but also was utilized at receiver and running back in the Gators' loss to C-G.

It looks as if South coach Rob Fontana may continue to use Gorken, a third-year varsity starter, in that utility role. Sophomore quarterback Justin Kowalak completed 18 of 29 passes for 114 yards, including eight completions to Gorken.

Gorken also returned kicks and gave the Gators favorable field position a few times with productive runs, and he rushed eight times for 50 yards. He also was on the field on defense but struggled through the second half as he fought cramps in his calves.

“He’s just a warrior,” Fontana said. “He’s a kid who’s going to give us everything he’s got, no matter where he’s at, the offensive side or defensive side. He wanted to come back out there after we carried him off the field.”

Gorken was attended to by the trainer for a third time for cramps, and two Gators linemen lifted him off the field, his night over at that point.

Seaburg admitted to being nervous when Gorken had the ball in his hands.

“Anytime [Kowalak] was out on the field and Gorken was out on the field, I was never comfortable,” Seaburg said.

When it’s going wrong … : To say not much went right for McHenry in its 56-0 loss to Huntley would be an understatement. That was never more evident than a play in the game’s final minute.

Huntley had scored, and McHenry’s Brian Jordan fielded the ensuing kickoff, broke through a wall of blocking and had only the kicker to beat so the Warriors could avert being shut out.

Unfortunately for McHenry, Jordan’s teammate Alexander Nowak lost his helmet trying to finish a block, and by rule, the officials blew the play dead. McHenry took the ball over on its own 32-yard line, and the game ended two plays later.

Good vibes: Huntley junior Bruno Bosman won the job as starting quarterback over Patsy Ricciardi, a Marian Central transfer. Huntley's coaches and players appreciate the way Ricciardi, who started at Marian last season, has handled everything.

Ricciardi grew up in Huntley, played in the youth program up one age group with last year’s seniors, and transferred in January. He is playing an H-back position for the Red Raiders, often lining up in the slot position.

“He’s a good friend of mine, and I feel I’m a good friend of his,” Bosman said. “He’s a good quarterback, but he’s also a great teammate. He’s a great target to throw to.”

Cracking the Whips: It would be a clear understatement to say the touchdown runs of 45 yards by Evan Andresen and 44 yards by quarterback Jackson Milison put Hampshire ahead of where it was after one game last year.

The two scores in a hard-fought 25-12 Fox Valley Conference loss to Jacobs gave the Whip-Purs twice as many points as they had total in the first four games of last season.

"What we did [Friday] compared to the things we did last year, we did take a step up," Hampshire coach Jake Brosman said. "It wasn't the end goal we wanted, but we know we did make strides and definitely showed progress."

That also was evident in the game as Hampshire went three-and-out and gained 7 total yards on its first two possessions. It finished with 265 total yards, as 10 players got rushing attempts, and five players caught passes.

"It was a huge step from last year," said Milison, whose team was shut out in three of its first four games in 2018. "All of the hard work in the offseason led up to this.

"We came out slow in the first half. If we come out right away and go full go, I feel we can stick with teams and pull out some wins."

Especially if Milison can continue to play as he did against Jacobs. He was 8-for-13 passing for 105 yards and rushed for 72 yards.

"He showed a couple of good things tonight, and we're happy with that," Brosman said.

"Their quarterback did a good job of scrambling out of the pocket," Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. "He's a good athlete."

Hampshire has state-ranked challenges upcoming with Prairie Ridge and defending Class 6A champion Cary-Grove the next two weeks. But the way it responded to an 18-0 deficit to make it a one-score game in the final minutes was encouraging.

"What's different is this year, if we got scored on, our heads didn't go down like last year," Milison said. "We still had the motivation to come back and go hard the next play."

Eagles soaring early: Jacobs showcased a variety of threats as it scored on three consecutive possessions en route to an 18-0 lead and 242 total yards in the first half.

Jacob Mobeck, Nasir Canty and Evan Fridae combined for 20 carries and 150 yards in the first 24 minutes. Cole Bhardwaj threw for 102 yards and hit Max Stec five times for 76 yards before halftime.

"Honestly, we can run anything we want to," Mobeck said of the offensive diversity. "That's the beauty of it, and Coach Mitz designed it that way."

– Sam Natrop and Marty Maciaszek contributed to this report.