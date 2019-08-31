Two fourth-quarter scores lift Lisle past Harvard; A-H blanks WSD

Harvard was even with Lisle through three quarters before the Lions punched in two fourth-quarter touchdowns for a 22-8 nonconference victory in their football opener Friday.

Lisle, ranked No. 9 in The Associated Press Class 3A poll, took the lead in the fourth quarter when Aidan Lombardo his Demetrius King for a 61-yard touchdown pass.

Lisle (1-0) then added another score on Brett Weber’s 1-yard run with 1:21 remaining.

Harvard (0-1) tied the score at 8-8 in the third quarter on Dylan Perkins’ 6-yard run with 5:49 remaining. Damon Mueller ran it in for the two-point conversion.

Mueller led Harvard with 13 carries for 65 yards. Quarterback Jacob Stanley completed 6 of 14 passes for 51 yards. Perkins and Austin Kohley each caught two passes for 18 yards. The Hornets finished with 195 total yards.

Alex Rodriguez led Harvard’s defense with nine tackles.

Thursday’s result

Alden-Hebron 32, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 0: At Hebron, Thomas Webber rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries to guide the Giants past Wisconsin School for the Deaf in Thursday’s season opener for A-H’s 8-man football program.

Freshman Nik Rapa scored two rushing touchdowns and caught one touchdown pass. Rapa totaled 90 yards on three carries and 27 yards on one catch.

Giants freshman quarterback Parker Elswick was 2 of 5 passing for 36 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 28 yards on seven carries.

A-H (1-0) also recorded a safety in the second quarter when Braydin Winn sacked the opposing QB in the end zone. The Giants will not play next week’s game against Lake Forest Academy and instead will have a bye.