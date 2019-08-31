Sterling’s defense, rushing attack too much for Marengo

STERLING – With the exception of one play, the Sterling defense held Marengo’s offense and Indians running back Finn Schirmer in check all night.

The lone exception was a 65-yard touchdown run, but by then Sterling had the game well in hand en route to a season-opening 49-7 win Friday at Roscoe Eades Stadium.

“Our defense played great,” Sterling defensive back Luke Heffelfinger said. “We forced two turnovers the first game of the year, and a bunch of young players stepped up. We came together as one unit today.”

Among those younger players, Sterling fielded a new corps of linebackers with juniors Nick Simester and Zarek Jenkins along with sophomore Tyree Kelly. They were able to limit Marengo to 153 rushing yards.

“I think our linebackers tonight, three young kids, we were really wondering what they were going to do when the lights went on,” Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer said. “I thought they were reach phsyical. [Schirmer], he’s a really good back. For our kids to make sure they were constantly coming after him and continuing to be physical and play at the point of attack, I thought every single unit that we had, I thought our defensive line was great at times, and our DBs did a really good job, but those linebackers, they impressed me.”

Schirmer’s first carry went for a loss of 1, and he had eight other first-half carries either stopped for no gain or minimal gain. He was able to break off a handful of runs for first downs in the second quarter, but the few promising drives the Indians put together were quickly snuffed out.

Marengo had the ball at the Warriors’ 20 following a fumble with just over 6 minutes left in the second quarter, but Heffelfinger ended that drive with an interception in the end zone, tapping his toe just inside the sideline after reeling in the catch.

“That was our Cover-4 defense,” Heffelfinger said. “The guy came at me and he ran a flag, he ran basically a corner route. I kind of got beaten on that, but I recovered. Noel Aponte tipped it and it just ended up in my hands.”

Another turnover led directly to points later in the quarter. A low snap with Marengo quarterback Mitchell Kunde in shotgun led to a fumble, and Kelly scooped it up and ran it in for another score.

Sterling’s offense was on the march early in the half, scoring on its first three possessions of the game.

Aponte capped off an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard run to open the scoring. Cooper Willman scored moments later by tucking the ball under his arm and going up the middle for a 7-yard score.

After Sterling did not even attempt a pass on its first drive, the Warriors got a score through the air on the third drive. Facing a third-and-13, Willman tossed a screen pass to Aponte, who went 42 yards for another score.

“That was a new play we put in this year,” Willman said. “We ran it a couple times in practice without telling the defense, and every single time [we scored] in practice. We knew that would be a play we could pull out and score a touchdown on.”

Willman completed 7 of 8 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown, and ran the ball 16 times for 95 yards and another score.

“We were running our normal plays,” he said. “We were preaching all week we don’t know what they were going to come out in because it’s Week 1, we don’t have film except last year. We were sticking to our game-plan, doing our thing. Coach [Shad] Bailey saw a couple of plays working so he said to pound it, and it worked tonight.”

Jahshawn Howard added a pair of second-half scores, racing 6 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter and 37 yards for another score early in the fourth. Aponte also added a third-quarter rushing score.

In addition to Willman’s 95 rushing yards, Howard gained 84 on the ground, Xavier Arreola gained 69, and Aponte rushed for 68.

Sterling 49, Marengo 7

Star of the game: Cooper Willman, Sterling, 95 rushing yards, 1 TD, 7-8 passing, 124 yards, 1 TD

He said it: “The [offensive] line was fantastic. The game was won up front. The running backs really played really good and stepped up.” Luke Heffelfinger.