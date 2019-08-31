Joe Stevenson: What we learned about McHenry County football in Week 1

A few impressions from opening night of the football season:

This comes as a surprise to no one, but the Fox Valley Conference’s big three are still really good.

Neither Cary-Grove, Huntley nor Prairie Ridge surrendered a single point among them.

Defending Class 6A state champion C-G knocked off Crystal Lake South, 34-0; Huntley beat McHenry, 56-0; and Prairie Ridge defeated Crystal Lake Central, 40-0.

The most impressive of these three shutouts may have been Prairie Ridge’s, since it came against Central quarterback Aidan Ellinger, who threw for an area-best 2,744 yards last season.

The Tigers managed only 29 yards passing Friday and the Wolves picked off five of Ellinger’s passes. Sophomore Mason Loucks intercepted three and returned the first for a touchdown. Senior Kyle Koelblinger snagged two others.

The Wolves’ defense figured to be fierce with most of its starters returning from an 8-3 team, but this performance was eye-catching.

C-G replaced a good portion of its defense and kept right on rolling. South moved the ball in the middle of the field at times, but reached the Trojans’ 20 only once. C-G produced three turnovers.

Huntley also made things difficult on McHenry, holding the Warriors to a total of 57 yards.

C-G, Huntley and Prairie Ridge have been the cream of the FVC for several years. Their openers indicate nothing may change from that.

Defensive show: Marian Central slugged out a 3-0 victory against Johnsburg in their opener, winning the first game for Darren Fortin as a varsity head coach.

Fortin played on the Hurricanes’ first of four Class 2A state championship teams in 1983.

It could be a pivotal win for Marian, which missed the playoffs last season. The Hurricanes’ schedule is always difficult, but if they play defense like that, more good things could be coming.

Red Ryders: Huntley might be the only team in the nation with two running backs named Ryder – Havens and Hunkins – both of whom scored in Friday’s win. Havens, a junior, ran for two touchdowns and 113 yards; Hunkins, a sophomore, ran for one score and 55 yards.

Crazy stat: In Jacobs’ 25-12 win over Hampshire, the statistical lines for Jacobs quarterback Cole Bhardwaj and his Hampshire counterpart Jackson Milison were 8-for-13 passing, with one interception and 105 yards.

The only difference was Bhardwaj had a passing touchdown, Milison ran 44 yards for a score.

