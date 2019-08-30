Woodstock North defeats Westosha Central; North’s Jaco goes down with injury

WOODSTOCK – When a senior, two-way starter left on a stretcher with a leg injury after the second play of the season, Woodstock North had a new focus for its game against Westosha (Wisconsin) Central.

In the end, it was a total team effort as the Thunder rallied around their teammate and pounded out a 21-13 opening week win.

At 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds, Sean Jaco was expected to play a big role for the Thunder this season. Jaco, however, only was on the field for two plays, getting hurt by a Westosha Central chop block. Teammates immediately stepped into his place on the offensive and defensive lines, helping find rhythm on offense and putting pressure on the Falcons' offense.

“We were really sad to lose Sean, but thankfully we had guys step up, fill his spot and had others guys really produce,” said senior Mason Riley.

The offense finds its groove

Junior running back Andrew Pena turned in a steady, productive performance in the Thunder’s option offense. Pena finished the game with 178 yard on 32 carries and a touchdown. Senior quarterback Ryan Zinnen scored the other Thunder touchdowns on runs of 6 and 11 yards.

“I just run the ball hard, and I keep going until I fell, I’m a little tired but I still have energy, and I feel good,” Pena said.

“I think they knew Ryan and some of other kids are really fast, so they were trying to lure us into giving Andrew the ball, so we did and it paid off,” Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said.

Under Zinnen’s guidance, North's offense churned out yardage and controlled the clock throughout the game. The key drive for the Thunder came on the opening drive of the second half in which they ran 12 plays taking 7:28 off the clock and ended with Pena’s touchdown.

“I was really proud of our second half, we did what we needed to do and we controlled the clock to our advantage, they can’t score if they don’t have the ball,” said Zinnen, who finished with 15 carries for 96 yards.

Pressure defense

Defensively, the Thunder kept the Falcons grounded. Westosha Central punted on its first four possessions of the game and finished with only 40 passing yards while completing only four of 19 attempts. North's defense was just as effective in shutting down the running game, limiting the Falcons to 79 yards on 20 carries.

“We’ve been battling adversity with injuries this year, but we were able to get pressure on them and that was the best thing we could do up front tonight,” senior lineman Mason Mathews said.

“Defensively, we really worked on some things in the off-season and without that work, I don’t know if we win this game tonight, but really had guys make plays and really proud of them,” Schroeder said.

The Takeaway

“Very bittersweet today, losing Sean on the second play, but very impressed that we rallied around him and got the win,” Schroeder said.

STAR OF THE GAME

Andrew Pena

Woodstock North, jr., RB

Pena ran 32 times for 178 yards and a 2-yard touchdown. Pena had five runs of 10 yards or more.

Quick Facts

Westosha Central 0 7 0 6- 13

Woodstock North 7 0 7 7- 21

First quarter

WN – Zinnen 6 run (Nolan kick), 5:21

Second quarter

WC – Kazumura 19 run (Sanderson kick), 2:52

Third quarter

WN – Pena 2 run (Nolan kick) 4:24

Fourth quarter

WN – Zinnen 11 run ( Udelhofen kick), 3:18

WC – Eppers 4 run (kick no good), 2:07