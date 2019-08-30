Richmond-Burton runs past Wauconda in nonconference play

RICHMOND — With just over four minutes left in the first half of Richmond-Burton’s 48-12 nonconference season-opening win over Wauconda on Friday, Rockets senior running back Dalton Wood took the ball up the middle on a handoff.

He was hit hard by an opposing defender several yards beyond the line of scrimmage, and it looked like he was about to fall to the ground for a modest gain.

Instead, Wood rolled sideways over the back of a Wauconda tackler and remained on his feet without his knees touching the ground. He then raced forward for a 50-yard touchdown, which was the third of his five rushing touchdowns on the night — and a dazzling highlight reel moment he won't soon forget.

"I got popped pretty hard on the play, and after I spun over that guy and landed on my feet, I was a little bit dizzy," Wood said. "But all my adrenaline was going, so I just kept going toward the end zone as hard as I possibly could."

Career best

Finding the end zone five times was impressive enough, but Wood carried the ball 19 times for a career-best 262 yards thanks in large part to his offensive line, which included Conrad Miller, Tyler Roberts, Nicholas Ross, and center Matthew Hood, among others.

Richmond-Burton (1-0) racked up 375 rushing yards, and also got TDs on the ground from Tyler Anderson (13 carries, 75 yards) and Nick Legnaioli (five carries, 50 yards).

"We just tried to stay low and be fast at the line of scrimmage," Hood said. "We work really hard during the week on our blocking schemes and try to stay in the best shape we possibly can. I think as the game went on, we started wearing them down, because the gains started getting bigger and bigger."

A family affair

Dalton Wood's younger brother, sophomore linebacker Brock Wood, had a stellar varsity debut for the Rockets defensively. He intercepted a pair of passes by Wauconda quarterback Nicholas Bulgarelli (15 for 25, 149 yards, TD, 2 INTs), as the Rockets forced three turnovers.

The first pick came on the Bulldogs' first pass attempt, when they had the ball deep in R-B territory. The ball was mishandled by a receiver, popped into the air and fell right into the waiting hands of Brock Wood.

He picked off another pass from Bulgarelli in the third quarter.

"We had about 10 different family members here watching tonight," Brock Wood said. "Parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins ... so that made this evening even more special."

More than enough

Wauconda (0-1), which made the playoffs with five wins last season, dented the scoreboard late in the first half after trailing 21-0.

Bulgarelli found J.J. Jacobo on a 4-yard passing play for a score. Then, in the fourth quarter, with the Rockets ahead by 35 points, Bulgarelli raced up the right sideline for a 63-yard TD run, which was the Bulldogs' biggest gain of the game.

"Wauconda has an outstanding quarterback and receivers," R-B coach Mike Noll said. "Probably better than any we'll see all season long. So to come out here and play the way we did on both sides of the ball sends a strong message."

STAR OF THE GAME

Dalton Wood

Richmond-Burton, sr., rb/lb

"Those are the types of plays I usually see on SportsCenter on TV," Wood said of his 50-yard highlight reel second quarter rushing touchdown, his third of five rushing TDs on the night.

QUICK STATS

Wauconda 0 6 0 6 – 12

Richmond-Burton 7 14 13 14 – 48

First quarter

RB-D. Wood 6 run (Legnaoli kick), 3:55

Second quarter

RB-D. Wood 6 run (Legnaioli kick), 6:10

RB-D. Wood 60 run (Legnaioli kick), 4:15

W- Jacobo 4 pass from Bulgarelli (kick failed), 1:09

Third quarter

RB-Legnaioli 35 run (kick failed), 9:51

RB- Anderson 1 run (Legnaioli kick), 5:13

Fourth quarter

RB-D. Wood 2 run (Legnaioli kick), 9:04

W-Bulgarelli 63 run (pass failed), 7:28

RB-D. Wood 40 run (Legnaioli kick)