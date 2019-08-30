Prairie Ridge forces 6 turnovers in win over Crystal Lake Central

CRYSTAL LAKE – Mason Loucks knows how to make an entrance.

In his first varsity start – and on only his second play from scrimmage – the Prairie Ridge sophomore defensive back stepped in front of a Crystal Lake Central receiver to intercept a pass and carry the ball 15 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

“Honestly, I took it to the end zone, I couldn’t feel anything,” the 5-foot-7 Loucks said.

Loucks finished Friday night with three interceptions in a 40-0 Prairie Ridge win over Central in Fox Valley Conference play. Teammate Kyle Koelblinger intercepted two more passes, and the Wolves (1-0, 1-0) recovered a fumble to total six turnovers.

Not a bad way to start a season, and not a bad way to start a varsity career for Loucks.

“I guess it’s all downhill after this one,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp joked.

Loucks’ pick-six came on Central quarterback Aidan Ellinger’s first pass attempt of the season. It was a bad omen for the Tigers, who totaled only 125 yards and only 29 yards passing.

Ellinger finished his night 6 of 19 passing with five interceptions. One of those six completions was to himself after a defender batted it back to him.

“Offensively, we were out of sync, it seemed like, all night,” Central coach Jon McLaughlin said. “[It] wasn’t going well for Aidan. He’s had much better games than that. PR made some plays, though, too. I give them credit for that.”

If there were any negatives for the Wolves, it was a slow start offensively. Their triple option started rolling in the second quarter on a 50-yard drive capped by fullback Carter Evans’ first of two touchdown runs. That carried over into a dominant second half.

Playing fullback for the first time in his varsity career, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Evans proved himself a tough ball carrier to bring down. He finished his night with 144 yards and two scores on 26 carries.

“He just wears you down,” Schremp said. “Right away, I think you started seeing that in the second half. It’s hard to tackle him. He likes to lower his shoulder and punish the tacklers. He’s not going to take a hit, he’s going to give a hit.”

Prairie Ridge quarterback Connor Lydon also scored two rushing touchdowns, completing his night with 15 yards on eight carries. He completed 2 of 5 passes for 21 yards. The Wolves’ Blake Brown provided 65 yards on six carries.

Central didn’t have an answer for Evans.

“When you have to tackle a 215-pound fullback over and over again, it’s tough," McLaughlin said.

Loucks’ second and third interceptions both came in the second half. The last one was a diving effort in which he caught the ball just before it hit the ground.

“He’s a little undersized, obviously, but the kid can make plays,” Schremp said. “He did it all summer in 7-on-7 (tournaments). Teams try to pick on him, and they can’t do it. He’s so quick, and he knows how to play the ball.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Mason Loucks

Prairie Ridge, so., DB

Loucks intercepted three passes in his first varsity game, including a pick-six touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring. He pulled in two more interceptions in the second half. The Prairie Ridge defense finished with six total turnovers – five interceptions and a fumble recovery.

QUICK STATS

PR 11 7 22 0 – 40

CLC 0 0 0 0 – 0

First quarter

PR – Loucks 15 interception return (Lydon run), 8:08.

PR – FG Koelblinger 32, 2:25.

Second quarter

PR – Evans 5 run (Koelblinger kick), 6:09.

Third quarter

PR – Evans 13 run (Koelblinger kick), 10:21.

PR – Lydon 1 run (Koelblinger kick), 5:59.

PR – Lydon 8 run (Brown pass from Lydon), 0:28.