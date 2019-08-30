Ottawa far from content, shifts full attention to Woodstock

Every Sunday, Ottawa coach Chad Gross texts his players.

"My exact message (this past Sunday)," Gross said, "was about staying hungry and them not being satisfied just starting out with a win, and trying to build off of that momentum."

Last Friday, the Pirates emphatically ended a program-worst 16-game losing skid with a season-opening, 61-0 beatdown of Chicago Juarez — a performance in which they put up Ottawa's most points in a game since 1997 and recorded the first shutout in four years.

"For me, (getting a win is a) relief," Gross said, "but for the kids I think it's just kind of the benefit of the hard work they've put in.

"We really didn't talk much about the Juarez game, we just moved on and started prepping for Woodstock. I mean, I think the kids are excited that we got off to a good start, but most of the focus was on Woodstock, about the one that we felt let slip away last year. I think the kids are wanting to go up there and kind of get them back.

“They’re looking forward to Woodstock.”

A season ago in Week 2, Ottawa was narrowly edged at home by Woodstock in a back-and-forth shootout, 36-34 — with the latter relying heavily on the arm of Michael Purkey (22-of-34 passing for 268 yards and two touchdowns), while the former rode the legs of Tray Fisher (31 carries, 224 yards, 2 TDs; two catches, 22 yards; 93-yard kickoff return TD).

That was the Blue Streaks' last "W."

The Pirates will make the 1-hour, 50-minute trek to the northern part of the state and take on Woodstock, which was beaten in its opener 45-7 by Fox Lake Grant, Friday night at Larry Dale Field.

"They moved the ball very well against Grant, it was just a matter of them shooting themselves in the foot at inopportune times," Gross said of the Blue Streaks, who had 189 yards of total offense (105 on the ground, 84 through the air) and were in the red zone three times during the first half, but didn't cash in with any points.

"They are very capable of putting a lot of points on the board. Their quarterback's very good. And they're still doing the same things offensively as they did last year, so it's going to be up to us to try and take some of those things away from them."

The Pirate "D" forced Juarez backward into negative-55 yards of offense (2 passing, -57 rushing).

Purkey (13-23, 84 yards; TD run vs. Grant), a senior QB who has been offered roster spots by NCAA Division III schools Augustana and Rose-Hulman, is a "game-changer," according to Gross.

"They like to spread you out. They can attack you in multiple ways," Gross said of the Woodstock offense, "so you have to be able to defend three levels on every play. So our secondary is going to have to be able to tackle and make some plays in one-on-one opportunities.

"(Purkey is) able to throw it and run it, and it seems like he makes the right decisions a lot of times with what to do. So he's a kid we're going to have to account for. We have to be able to get pressure with our front four."

The Blue Streaks gave up 326 yards rushing — at a 10.5-yards-per-carry clip — to Grant, which didn't attempt a pass. The Pirates gained 226 yards (10.8 ypc) versus Juarez.

"Aggressive would be my biggest takeaway from them (defensively)," Gross said. "They like to penetrate, and they're trying to wreak havoc before you can get started. We have to be able to control the line of scrimmage and establish the run.

"Last week, (Brett Galletti) didn't have many opportunities to throw the ball (only four times). I think this week it's going to be a competitive matchup, and we're going to have to be able to throw the ball at times to have some success."

"I think the run game is something we definitely have to focus on shutting down," Woodstock coach Mike Brasile said. "We've got to stay gap-sound — take better angles — and we've got to tackle. We've got to play fundamental football,"

The Pirates are looking to go 2-0.

"We definitely challenged them as a coaching staff, and I think the kids are going to respond to it," Gross said.

"I don't think by any means are they satisfied, and they want to see how many wins they can get here this season."

--

Ottawa Pirates (1-0) at Woodstock Blue Streaks (0-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday at Larry Dale Field.

Radio: JACK-FM 95.3.

Last meeting: Woodstock 36, Ottawa 34 (2018).

FND Pick: Ottawa.