Marian Central wins defensive battle against Johnsburg

WOODSTOCK – Marian Central sophomore quarterback Brendan Hernon appreciated the work of his defense for three-plus quarters against Johnsburg and felt obligated to repay them with the outcome still in doubt.

Backed up at Marian's 18-yard line with 1:17 left, Hernon saved his longest run for the most opportune time.

"I came out left ... they kind of overplayed it," Hernon said. "There was an opening on the back side, so I took it, ran hard, knew it was for the game. I told myself before the play, 'You've got to get this first down, no matter what.'

Hernon broke free for a 16-yard scamper, picking up the first down and putting the finishing touches on a season-opening win for the Hurricanes. Marian's defense held the Skyhawks to 167 yards, and the Hurricanes pitched a 3-0 shutout at George Harding Field.

Marlon Pomili's 25-yard field goal on the Hurricanes' first possession with 5:16 left in the first quarter was all the offense needed for a determined Marian defense. Marian held the Skyhawks to 74 yards on 22 carries, a 3.36 average.

"We went off today; we played like dogs," said sophomore defensive end Brian Allen, who had one of Marian's two sacks. "Offensively, we were struggling a little bit, so the defense had to carry. We came out and got it done."

The win was the first as a head coach for Darren Fortin, who has been a part of Marian's coaching staff for three decades and played for the school's 1983 Class 2A state championship team.

"I've been here 30 years, so it really doesn't feel like my first," Fortin said. "It's one we'll definitely remember."

Hurricanes senior defensive back Harrison Stanko made one of the game's most important plays late. Three plays after Skyhawks quarterback Max Kegel found Jacob McKinney for a 36-yard catch to push the ball across midfield, Stanko came up with Marian's only turnover.

"I was reading the No. 1 wide receiver on the far right, and he kept going vertical ... so I kept deepening up," Stanko said. "I was in the perfect spot. The quarterback threw it right to me, so I just got lucky."

Stanko's pick set up the last possession for Marian and Hernon's 16-yard run on third down.

Johnsburg coach Sam Lesniak was impressed by Marian's' defensive front of Allen, Jayden Thiergood, Shane Gibson, Joey Pawlak, Mason Schwalbach, Nicholas Lopez and others.

"Their defense played tough," Lesniak said. "Obviously, they're really tough up front. We had chances. You hold a team to three points, and you should win a game. Their two defensive ends (Allen and Thiergood) are a real challenge to do anything."

Kegel finished 8 for 17 passing for 93 yards and added 44 yards rushing. McKinney had five catches for 73 yards. Marian's Luke Rogers led all players with 87 yards on the ground. Hernon had 119 total yards, and Joe Cimino had 34 yards receiving.

STAR OF THE GAME

Brian Allen, Marian Central, so., DL

Allen and the Hurricanes' defensive line held the Skyhawks to 74 yards on 22 carries, or a 3.36 average. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Allen had one of two sacks for Marian in the season-opening shutout.

Marian Central 3, Johnsburg 0

Johnsburg 0 0 0 0 – 0

Marian Central 3 0 0 0 – 3

First quarter

MC–Pomili 25 field goal, 5:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Johnsburg: McKinney 11-23, Peake 5-17, Kegel 4-44, Team 2-minus 10. Total: 22-74. Marian Central: Rogers 18-87, Giles 1-4, Blaz 1-7, O. Stanko 6-14, Hernan 12-59, Team 3-minus 20. Total: 41-151.

PASSING–Johnsburg: Kegel 8-17-1-93. Marian Central: Hernon 4-10-1-60.

RECEIVING–Johnsburg: McKinney 5-73, Claudio 3-20. Marian Central: Allen 1-12, Shelton 1-14, Cimino 2-34.

TOTAL YARDS: Johnsburg 167, Marian Central 211.