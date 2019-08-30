Huntley’s defense shines in win over McHenry

HUNTLEY – A huge smile broke across Tristan Carone’s face when he was asked for the formula behind Huntley’s suffocating defensive performance Friday night.

“We got the handcuffs taken off,” Carone said.

Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak laughed when he heard Carone’s assessment of the Red Raiders defense, but he couldn’t help but agree with his feisty junior linebacker as the Huntley defense was the star of the game in a 56-0 win over McHenry.

Huntley dominated both lines of scrimmage, limiting McHenry to 26 rushing yards on 25 carries, with 16 of those 25 carries gaining 1 yard or less (including nine plays of negative yardage). The Raiders harassed Warriors quarterback Christopher Zieba most of the evening, allowing only two completions for 31 yards.

“We just tried to apply as much pressure as we could,” Carone said. “Our defensive line took the game over, and we just read our keys and flowed to the ball all night.”

Zimolzak said his team’s defensive philosophy was altered in the offseason, and it paid big dividends on a perfect night for football.

“With the athletes we have, it just made sense to stop being the type of defense we were last year, where we sat back a bit more and tried to catch people,” he said. “We talked about the new identity we wanted to have on that side of the line of scrimmage, and that is to get after people. We did that tonight.”

Meanwhile, McHenry had little success stopping Huntley’s no-huddle offense, which amassed 388 total yards, 280 of which came on the ground. Ryder Havens rushed 16 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Bruno Bosman added 86 yards and two touchdowns, completing 9 of his 13 passes for 105 yards and three scores.

Bosman said the offensive display came down to one word: preparation.

“That’s all it was. We were so prepared for tonight. The coaches really put us in a great position to win,’’ the junior said. “Our offensive line got great push, and you could drive a truck through the holes they made.”

Huntley scored on its first five possessions and eight of the nine times it had the ball. The Red Raiders led 21-0 after one quarter and 35-0 at halftime. Havens opened the scoring with an 8-yard run, followed by a slick Bosman-to-Joey Cauldren 26-yard scoring strike before Bosman connected with Patsy Ricciardi on a 12-yard TD pass to close the first quarter scoring.

Bosman added touchdown runs of 10 and 6 yards and added a 32-yard touchdown pass to Alex Denniston late in the third period to make it 49-0. Ryder Hunkins closed the scoring late in the fourth period with a 12-yard TD run. The final 20 minutes of the game was played with a running clock.

McHenry coach Jon Niemic pointed a thumb into his own chest when asked where things went wrong for his team.

“Right here,” he said. “Huntley did a great job tonight. They dominated us. But our coaching staff did not prepare our team to win. That’s on me. But you know what we’re going to do? We’re going to fix it. One game will not define our season. We have eight more games to play, and we will be ready to play a good Dundee-Crown team next week.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Bruno Bosman

Huntley, jr., QB

Bosman completed his first seven passes of the night (two of which went for touchdowns) and finished the night 9 for 13 for 105 yards and three scores. He added two touchdown runs.

McHenry 0 0 0 0 – 0

Huntley 21 14 14 7 – 56

First quarter

H – Havens 8 run (Vavra kick), 8:08

H – Cauldren 26 pass from Bosman (Vavra kick), 5:00

H – Ricciardi 12 pass from Bosman (Vavra kick), :30

Second quarter

H – Bosman 10 run (Vavra kick), 11:51

H – Havens 1 run (Vavra kick), 8:13

Third quarter

H – Bosman 6 run (Vavra kick), 8:32

H – Denniston 32 pass from Bosman (Vavra kick), :14

Fourth quarter

H – Hunkins 12 run (Coleman kick), 1:30