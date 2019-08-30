Defending state champion Cary-Grove rolls past Crystal Lake South in opener

CRYSTAL LAKE – A lot of the names and numbers are different, but Cary-Grove’s efficiency and execution looked pretty much the same.

The Trojans replaced eight offensive starters from their Class 6A state championship team and hardly missed a beat.

Fullback Blake Skol, C-G’s rushing leader last season, and new quarterback Luke Eleftheriou both had big games as the Trojans, ranked second in The Associated Press Class 6A poll, defeated Crystal Lake South, 34-0, in their season and Fox Valley Conference opener Friday night at Ken Bruhn Field.

Eleftheriou raced to a 76-yard touchdown on his first carry and finished with 118 yards on five carries, with two touchdowns. Skol ran it 20 times for 165 and two touchdowns.

“You have to give all the credit to the O-line,” Eleftheriou said. “We have a lot of new O-line players and they really proved themselves tonight. They really pushed the pile out there.”

Only center Evan Hissong and tight end Nathan Desmet returned on the line. Nathan Gamez, Joe Swanson, Zach Stolz and Ryan Beeksma earned high praise from their teammates and coaches. C-G (1-0, 1-0 FVC) finished with 445 total yards.

“Our guys played low and aggressive and recognized the different fronts they were playing,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “That was a challenge, and they rose to it.”

South (0-1, 0-1) had a chance to cut into C-G’s 14-0 lead in the second quarter, but the Trojans’ defense stopped the Gators at the C-G 28. Five plays later, Skol scored on a 51-yard run.

The Gators opened the second half with another encouraging drive, but defensive back Evan Taylor forced a fumble on South quarterback Ian Gorken’s scrambling run and defensive end Mitchel Dec recovered it.

Skol played a few series on defense and was impressed with the effort on that side.

“They came out and played relentless,” Skol said. “They were flying to the ball, making tackles, which we failed to do last year in Week 1 against South. Communication was great, we were lined up in the right spots. That (fumble and recovery) was a huge play. We really needed that. They were driving and … turnover. That is exactly what great defenses do.”

After the Dec fumble recovery, the Trojans put the game away with a 71-yard drive, overcoming two holding penalties on the possession. Eleftheriou capped that drive with a 16-yard touchdown run.

“It was a good start, but we’re still a little hungry,” said Eleftheriou, who moved from defensive back to quarterback this season. “We got Game 1 finished, on to Game 2. We need four more for the playoffs.”

Gorken ran eight times for 50 yards and caught eight passes from sophomore Justin Kowalak for another 39 yards. He also had some big kickoff returns for the Gators.

“We have times where we kind of flashed on offense,” Gators coach Rob Fontana said. “We moved the ball pretty well a few times. Then we turn the ball over here and there, and make little mistakes. Those are things that are going to hurt you against a really good team.”

Seaburg like what he saw from a defense that is returning four starters (with Eleftheriou playing both ways). Running back Arik Mistak moved over from defensive back and another defensive back, Dymitri Kanellakis, was lost with a shoulder injury.

“We ran to the ball well, we played real physical,” Seaburg said. “For the first game, there’s a lot of things that goes into it. A real good effort for our guys.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Blake Skol

Cary-Grove, sr., FB

Skol rushed 20 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns as the Trojans, ranked No. 2 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll, defeated Crystal Lake South, 34-0.

Cary-Grove 34, Crystal Lake South 0

Cary-Grove 7 13 14 0 – 34

Crystal Lake South 0 0 0 0 – 0

First quarter

CG-Eleftheriou 76 run (N. Splitt kick), 4:44.

Second quarter

CG-Skol 17 run (N. Splitt kick), 8:50.

CG-Skol 51 run (kick failed), 0:55.

Third quarter

CG-Eleftheriou 16 run (N. Splitt kick), 4:53.

CG-Carlson 26 run (N. Splitt kick), 11:08.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Cary-Grove: Skol 20-165, Eleftheriou 5-118, Abrams 1-26, Carlson 1-26, Sheehan 3-16, Gagliano 2-14, Mistak 2-10, C. Desmet 2-6, Team 1-minus 1. Totals: 40-387. CL South: McCarthy 15-65, Gorken 8-50, Team 1-minus 1, Kowalak 1-minus 4, Ervin 2-minus 4. Totals: 26-105.

PASSING–Cary-Grove: Eleftheriou 4-5-0-58. CL South: Kowalak 18-29-1-114, Gorken 2-2-0-4.

RECEIVING–Cary-Grove: Abrams 4-58. CL South: Gorken 8-39, Law 6-53, Giejda 3-11, Smith 1-13, Jewson 1-3, Ervin 1-minus 4.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Cary-Grove 445, CL South 213.