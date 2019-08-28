Three suspects at large following shoplifting at Woodridge Kohl’s

WOODRIDGE - Two shoplifting suspects were arrested Aug. 27 and three others remain at large after the car they were driving struck an unoccupied police in a retail parking lot.

Woodridge police were called to the Kohl’s department store at 1001 75th St. for a report of shoplifting.

When officers arrived, the suspects tried to get away in a vehicle, with which they hit an unoccupied Woodridge police car, police said.

Officers caught two suspects in a nearby residential area and took them into custody, police said.

The at-large suspects were described are black females in their mid-20s - one wearing a pink hat and the other a pink hoody. The third was described as a black male in his late teens who wore a black jogging suit, police said.

The public is reminded to call 911 if there is anything suspicious. If the suspects are found, do not approach them, instead call 911 immediately.