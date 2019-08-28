May 20, 2024
Three suspects at large following shoplifting at Woodridge Kohl’s

By Shaw Local News Network
Police car

Police car (Shaw Local News Network)

WOODRIDGE - Two shoplifting suspects were arrested Aug. 27 and three others remain at large after the car they were driving struck an unoccupied police in a retail parking lot.

Woodridge police were called to the Kohl’s department store at 1001 75th St. for a report of shoplifting.

When officers arrived, the suspects tried to get away in a vehicle, with which they hit an unoccupied Woodridge police car, police said.

Officers caught two suspects in a nearby residential area and took them into custody, police said.

The at-large suspects were described are black females in their mid-20s - one wearing a pink hat and the other a pink hoody. The third was described as a black male in his late teens who wore a black jogging suit, police said.

The public is reminded to call 911 if there is anything suspicious. If the suspects are found, do not approach them, instead call 911 immediately.

WoodridgeDuPage CountyCrime and Courts
