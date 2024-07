A man was arrested in rural Seneca after pointing a gun at people.

La Salle County deputies responded at 11:59 p.m. Sunday to the 2400 block of East 29th Road for a report of a person pointing a gun at others.

Daniel Feldt, 33, Seneca, was arrested at his residence on complaints of possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault.

Feldt was taken to the La Salle County Jail.