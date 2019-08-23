With 16 starters back, Prairie Ridge returns an experienced squad

Coach: Chris Schremp (18th season, 142-53).

2018 record: 8-3 overall, 6-2 FVC.

Fast fact: Prairie Ridge starts its 23rd year as a school and Schremp has been a part of all 23 football teams. He was the offensive coordinator on former coach Dave Whitson’s staff, then took over as head coach in 2002.

SCOUTING REPORT

• The Wolves’ Class 6A second-round playoff loss to Chicago Phillips, 24-19, ended their playoff winning streak at 11 games. They are 14-2 in the playoffs over the past four seasons.

• QB Connor Lydon is back to lead the offense after rushing for 723 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. RB Blake Brown ran for 652 yards and averaged 11 yards a carry. Carter Evans (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) will take over at fullback after playing tight end and linebacker last season. Last year’s FB Jackson Willis led the area with 1,921 yards rushing.

• Schremp is eager to see what Evans, the youngest of three brothers, can do with an expanded offensive role. Evans has several NCAA Division I scholarship offers.

• The offensive line is one of the biggest the Wolves have ever had and returns four starters: Preston Polizzi (6-1, 245), Nick Mattran (5-10, 300), Ryan Pearson (6-2, 265) and Riley Smith (6-4, 270).

• S Kyle Koelblinger, LB Matt Loucks and DL Brett Nygren lead a defensive group loaded with returning players. LBs Josh Crandall, Drew Fryer and Tyler Crawford area also back, along with CB Ty Baker. Smith also will play on the defensive line.

• Evans, Koelblinger and Smith were starters on the Wolves’ Class 6A state championship team in 2017.

MUST-WATCH GAME

Huntley at Prairie Ridge produced one of the FVC’s best games last season as Huntley rallied with a long fourth-quarter drive for a 35-28 victory. Two of the FVC’s best go at it again in Week 3, this time in Huntley.

– Joe Stevenson