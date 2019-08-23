March 01, 2023
Prairie Ridge football

With 16 starters back, Prairie Ridge returns an experienced squad

By Joe Stevenson
Prairie Ridge quarterback Connor Lydon throws the ball during football practice at Prairie Ridge July 1 in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar)

Coach: Chris Schremp (18th season, 142-53).

2018 record: 8-3 overall, 6-2 FVC.

Fast fact: Prairie Ridge starts its 23rd year as a school and Schremp has been a part of all 23 football teams. He was the offensive coordinator on former coach Dave Whitson’s staff, then took over as head coach in 2002.

SCOUTING REPORT

• The Wolves’ Class 6A second-round playoff loss to Chicago Phillips, 24-19, ended their playoff winning streak at 11 games. They are 14-2 in the playoffs over the past four seasons.

• QB Connor Lydon is back to lead the offense after rushing for 723 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. RB Blake Brown ran for 652 yards and averaged 11 yards a carry. Carter Evans (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) will take over at fullback after playing tight end and linebacker last season. Last year’s FB Jackson Willis led the area with 1,921 yards rushing.

• Schremp is eager to see what Evans, the youngest of three brothers, can do with an expanded offensive role. Evans has several NCAA Division I scholarship offers.

• The offensive line is one of the biggest the Wolves have ever had and returns four starters: Preston Polizzi (6-1, 245), Nick Mattran (5-10, 300), Ryan Pearson (6-2, 265) and Riley Smith (6-4, 270).

• S Kyle Koelblinger, LB Matt Loucks and DL Brett Nygren lead a defensive group loaded with returning players. LBs Josh Crandall, Drew Fryer and Tyler Crawford area also back, along with CB Ty Baker. Smith also will play on the defensive line.

• Evans, Koelblinger and Smith were starters on the Wolves’ Class 6A state championship team in 2017.

MUST-WATCH GAME

Huntley at Prairie Ridge produced one of the FVC’s best games last season as Huntley rallied with a long fourth-quarter drive for a 35-28 victory. Two of the FVC’s best go at it again in Week 3, this time in Huntley.

– Joe Stevenson

