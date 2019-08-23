McHenry hopes to “take the next steps” in the FVC

Coach: Jon Niemic (second season, 2-7).

2018 record: 2-6 overall, 2-7 FVC.

Fast fact: Braden Crowley, a senior last season, scored rushing, receiving and passing touchdowns against Cary-Grove in a 63-21 loss last season.

SCOUTING REPORT

• Crowley (502 rushing yards) and RB Luke Peacock (568) were the top rushers last season and have graduated. Crowley is playing at NCAA Division III powerhouse Wisconsin-Whitewater.

• McHenry started last season 0-7, but finished with a two-game winning streak, beating Crystal Lake Central, 45-21, then defeating Hampshire, 28-0.

• Chris Zieba, who threw for 614 yards and started last season, was competing for the quarterback job with sophomore Andrew Hoffman this summer.

• DE Kevin Sandoval (6-3, 210) will be one of the defensive leaders and also should see some snaps at tight end for the offense. Niemic has heard from college coaches at the NCAA Division II and NAIA levels about Sandoval.

• OL-DL Jacob Lesus, LB Paul Zunkel, WR Adam Benton and DB Anthony Angeles are some of the top returning players.

• Some new players Niemic thinks will take on key roles are LB Brody Hallin, OL Luke Zunkel and DB Kyle Kaempf, all sophomores, as well as junior WR Matt Gallimore.

• “We’re looking to take the next steps in competing in the FVC, which hopefully equates to winning football games,” Niemic said. “We’re going to rely on a few juniors and sophomores to step into key positions.”

MUST-WATCH GAME

The Week 2 matchup against Dundee-Crown is a big one for the Warriors. They open with Huntley, a Class 8A playoff team, but could put together a couple of wins before facing the toughest part of their schedule.

– Joe Stevenson

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 30 @ Huntley 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Dundee-Crown 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Burlington Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Jacobs 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Prairie Ridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Cary-Grove 1 p.m.

Oct. 11 Crystal Lake South 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 @ Crystal Lake Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Hampshire 7 p.m.

- Joe Stevenson

joestevenson@shawmedia.com