Jacobs has “chip on the shoulder” after missing postseason last year

QUICK HITS

Coach: Bill Mitz (10th season, 53-37)

2018 record: 3-6 overall, 3-5 FVC

Fast fact: Mitz is 250-135 as he heads into his 38th season as head coach (the first 28 came at Stevenson). He is 22nd on the IHSA career wins list and will move into the top 20 with two more victories.

SCOUTING REPORT

• The injury-ravaged 2018 season did not sit well with the Golden Eagles. They suffered several injuries to key players, which played a part in their 3-6 record. That was Mitz’s first losing season since 1988, when his Stevenson team was 2-7.

• QB Cole Bhardwaj started the last four games last season and picked up valuable experience. Bhardwaj (6-2, 180) has good arm strength and the Eagles hope they will have a potent passing game. WR Max Stec, a junior, started at safety last season, but will be used mainly on offense this year. He gives Bhardwaj a 6-4 target on the outside.

• Mitz likes a power running game and RBs Jacob Mobeck and Nasir Canty should make the Eagles strong there. Mobeck (5-10, 180) led the team with 602 rushing yards, while Canty, a 6-2, 210-pound sophomore, rushed 12 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s season finale against Crystal Lake Central.

• OL-DL George Trojanek (6-1,240) is back to start on the line and sophomore G Joe Volenec (6-1, 220) is a new player who should help out up front. If the line can run block and pass protect, Mitz thinks the Eagles can put up their share of points.

• Jacobs did not make the playoffs for only the second time in Mitz’s nine seasons at the school. “There’s a definite chip on the shoulder, from the head coach all the way down,” Mitz said. “Regardless of injuries or not, we needed to play better football, and we didn’t. We have a good group and had a great offseason. We’re ready to go.”

MUST-WATCH GAME

The Golden Eagles’ schedule is back-loaded with playoff teams (Prairie Ridge, Cary-Grove and Crystal Lake South in Weeks 6-8). They finish with Crystal Lake Central, which also could be seeking a playoff spot or higher seed. The two teams combined for 124 points in last season’s finale.

– Joe Stevenson

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 30 @ Hampshire 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 Huntley 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Dundee-Crown 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 McHenry 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Burlington Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 @ Prairie Ridge 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Cary-Grove 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 @ Crystal Lake South 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 Crystal Lake Central 7 p.m.

joestevenson@shawmedia.com