Crystal Lake South looks to build off last year’s return to the playoffs

QUICK HITS

Coach: Rob Fontana (third season, 9-11)

2018 record: 6-5 overall, 5-3 FVC

Fast fact: Crystal Lake South’s 49-0 victory over Chicago Kenwood in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs last season was its first postseason win since a Class 7A second-round triumph at Carmel, 14-9, in 2011.

SCOUTING REPORT

• South suffered heavy graduation losses with 17 starters leaving, most notably OL Trevor Keegan (now at Michigan), WR Jacob Rana and RB Zach Borgert. Rana caught 37 passes and scored 10 touchdowns, Borgert was sixth in the area with 1,329 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.

• QB Ian Gorken (6-0, 180) is back for a third season (he split time as the starter as a sophomore). Gorken threw for 1,306 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he ran for 571 yards and eight scores. Gorken has good speed and could be used at other positions if sophomore Justin Kowalak is ready. “Justin is still in the process of learning our offense,” Fontana said. “He looks pretty good for a sophomore.”

• OL-DL Dominic Collado committed to Miami (Ohio) in the spring and returns for his fourth varsity season. Keegan was the first South player to start as a freshman; Collado is the second. He will lead the offensive line and also see plenty of time on defense. OL Jack Turner has an offer from NCAA Division II Minnesota-Duluth.

• The defensive line should be stout with Collado, DE Jason Burburija (6-0, 240) and DL Dylan Law (6-3, 215) all coming back. Burburija was a terror last season with an area-best 12 sacks.

• RB-LB Des McCarthy will take over at the running back spot for Borgert. Other notable new players will be WR-LB Joey Mikulec, DB Jake Skirpan, WR-DB Brock Jewson, WR-DB Gavin Giejda, RB-LB Shane Moran and OL-DL John Wilson.

MUST-WATCH GAME

One of the FVC’s oldest rivalries continues in Week 3 when the Gators visit Crystal Lake Central’s Owen Metcalf Field to take on the Tigers. South wants to return to the playoffs; Central wants back in after missing last season.

– Joe Stevenson

joestevenson@shawmedia.com