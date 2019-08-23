Crystal Lake Central poised to light up scoreboards in 2019

QUICK HITS

Coach: Jon McLaughlin (11th season, 43-52)

2018 record: 3-6 overall, 3-5 FVC

Fast fact: QB Aidan Ellinger threw for 2,744 yards last season, eclipsing two of Crystal Lake Central’s best passing seasons ever from Kyle Lavand (2,311 in 2013) and Jake Staples (2,175 in 2017).

SCOUTING REPORT

• Ellinger completed 165-of-299 passes last season (55.1 percent), with area-highs of 22 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Look for the touchdowns to go up and the interceptions down in his senior season.

• WR Drew Jenkins was seventh among area receivers with 39 catches and eight touchdowns for the Tigers. WR-DB Jake White, who played RB last year, also returns after grabbing 18 passes in 2018, although the Tigers will miss Anthony Beck's area-best 73 receptions, as Beck graduated.

• The Tigers return 16 starters from last season, led by Ellinger, Jenkins, OL Ramon Fuentes, White, OL Ryan Pipitone and LB Caleb Noennig. Several players are starting for a third season. White was third on the team with 18 receptions.

• WR-LB Will Martin, a sophomore, and WR-DE Caleb Moskiewicz, a junior, are two new players who could make impacts catching balls from Ellinger.

• McLaughlin likes what he has seen from veteran leadership and is looking forward to a season with so much returning talent. The Tigers are trying to reach the postseason for the second time in three seasons.

MUST-WATCH GAME

The chance that Central and Jacobs will be a shootout to match last season’s finale is slim. This one could be more interesting, however, if there are playoff berths and seeding positions on the line in Week 9.

– Joe Stevenson