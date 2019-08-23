Can Hampshire rebound from winless season?

Coach: Jake Brosman (second season, 0-9)

2018 record: 0-9 overall, 0-8 FVC

Fast fact: Marian Central (four) has the most state football championships among area teams. Hampshire and Prairie Ridge (three each) are tied for second.

SCOUTING REPORT

• The Whip-Purs struggled to score last season with only 60 points for the season. Two of their better games came in the last four, a 41-20 loss to Normal West (10-2) and a 21-13 loss to Dundee-Crown (4-5).

• Jackson Milison and Ben Curran were competing for the starting quarterback job when the Whips started preseason practices. Milison threw for 369 yards last year when he split time with Will Buterbaugh. • Sophomore QB Nick Brown made himself known at a Rivals.com camp in St. Louis in May. Brown transferred to The Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut earlier this month.

• Jake Rambo is the lone returning starter on the offensive line. Other returning starters are WR-LB Shandon Suma, RB-LB Will Negron, RB-LB Neil Sakolari, WR-LB Brady Young and TE-DL Will Pflederer.

• Some of the new players Brosman wants to see contribute are OL-DL Eli Andresen, OL-DL Alex Bender, WR-LB Jake Wilcox, WR-DB Alex Corbett, OL-LB Yaseen Harraz, OL-DL Patryk Barnas and RB-S Daniel Chojnowski.

MUST-WATCH GAME

Hampshire used to play Burlington Central in nonconference games and beat the Rockets every year from 2013 through 2016. The Rockets won, 29-20, in 2017. The rematch comes in Week 6.

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 30 Jacobs 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 @Prairie Ridge 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Cary-Grove 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 @Crystal Lake South 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Crystal Lake Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 @Burlington Central 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 @Huntley 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Dundee-Crown 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 @McHenry 7 p.m.

- Joe Stevenson

joestevenson@shawmedia.com